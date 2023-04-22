A Minneapolis man was taken into custody in Breckenridge, Minnesota, shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, April 22, following an approximately more than one-hour, multiagency pursuit in Wilkin and Clay counties.

Eric Matthew Jagers, 54, was taken into custody after resisting arrest, the Breckenridge Police Department stated Saturday. He was taken into custody following both the department and the Clay County Sheriff’s office deploying less than lethal bean bag and 40mm pepper ball rounds while Jagers himself was holding a bow.



