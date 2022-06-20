Editor’s Note: This is initial elections coverage for state and national races. More will be published as we move towards primary election day.
Beginning Friday, June 24, absentee ballots and mail-in voting in Minnesota will last up until primary election day, Aug. 9. In Breckenridge, voters will be voting in Congressional District 7 and Legislative District 9A. According to the Secretary of State’s website, it’s recommended for folks to register to vote by July 19, to avoid any wait times at the polls on Aug. 9.
U.S. Representative District 7
Michelle Fischbach will be running in the Republican Party. She is the incumbent for the position and her campaign website is fischbachforcongress.com.
Jill Abahsain and Alycia R. Gruenhagen will be running in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party. Abahsain does not have a campaign website listed at this time, Gruenhagen’s website is ARG4congress.com.
Travis “Bull” Johnson will be running in the Legal Marijuana Now party and he does not have a campaign website listed.
State Senator District 9
Nathan R. Miller and Jordan Rasmusson will be running for the Republican party. Miller’s campaign website is MillerforSD9.com and Rasmuss0n’s campaign website is jordanrasmusson.com.
Cornel Walker will be the sole candidate for the DFL party and his campaign website is cornelformn.com.
State Representative District 9A
Jeff Backer will be running for the Republican party and Nancy Jost will be running for the DFL party. Neither candidate has a campaign website listed.
