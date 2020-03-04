Minnesota braces for COVID-19; confident and prepared

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part weekly Point of View series on how our communities are getting prepared for the coronavirus.
Minnesota currently has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but state officials are eager to inform Minnesotans that the state is not in a place crisis and they are prepared for the likeness of the virus appearing in the state.
Gov. Tim Walz, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and top legislators spoke at a press briefing Monday, March 2 regarding the state’s posture of preparedness of COVID-19.
There have been five reported suspected cases in Minnesota, all with negative results for the virus. However, the state is expecting to be hit with the disease in the near future as more states are being affected.
“Based upon what we are seeing, we do believe that it is likely that we will see cases and potentially in the fairly near future,” Malcolm said. “We have the benefit in Minnesota of a strong public health care system that works on these issues all of the time.”
Malcolm announced that the state’s public health laboratory worked all weekend and is now capable to start their testing for COVID-19. She stated that this announcement will be very helpful in the state’s efforts to quickly detect and manage cases that may arise.
“As COVID-19 has continued to spread throughout the world, Minnesota has been closely tracking this,” Walz said. “The collaboration among the executive branch, governor’s office, public health and legislators is seamless in working together to get that right”
Walz emphasized the message to Minnesotans that “preparation is not panic” and the efforts the state is doing is for purpose of being ready in the event the state sees confirmed cases.
“Minnesota should be comforted that they have a very experienced and professional Minnesota Department of Health,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said. “Every year the Minnesota Department of Health deals with influenza going thought the population. That experience that they have and managing it very well in the state should make Minnesotans feel confident and comforted that we are ready for this.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the cases of the disease are likely to be identified in the coming days. Additionally, they report that it is likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur, including in communities.
Walz asked Malcolm to convene a private sector leadership group to prepare community mitigation strategies if and when the state sees its first case. Malcolm said that there are many ways in which people can prevent this infection through personal care.
People can protect themselves, families and communities by covering a cough, washing hands more frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your face, clean surfaces thoroughly, develop a plan to manage family illness and stay home if sick, Malcolm said.
“The key message, perhaps the most important message to prevent community spread is to stay at home when they are sick,” Malcolm said. “We appreciate its not an easy thing but it is critical.”
The CDC reports that there is no vaccine to protect against the virus and the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure. Additionally, there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19 but that people should seek immediate medical care.
CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge has plans and procedures in place to follow, which is already standard practice to prevent the spread of any illness. The guidelines they follow come directly from the CDC. Additionally, the healthcare facility is receiving weekly updates from the state’s department of health and the Minnesota Hospital Association.
The City of Breckenridge is sharing information on the virus internally as well as publicly providing information about prevention, transmission, symptoms and the current state of Minnesota.
Breckenridge Public Schools at this time has reported there is no health initiative specific to COVID-19 but they are continuing to remind students and staff of health hygiene practices to prevent the flu and reminders to stay home if there is a fever along with other illness symptoms.
“We are calm, we are focused and we have a plan,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) said. “It hasn’t happened in Minnesota yet. We do expect it to come our way and we are ready for it and we know what to do each step of the way so I want to encourage people that you can be calm, you can be hopeful that we have a plan and we will implement it.”
Daily News will continue to cover this. For more information visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19, https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html, and http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.