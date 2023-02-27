Minnesota budget surplus remains stable, economy continues growth

A recent budget and economic outlook in Minnesota has the state stabilizing around a $17.5 billion surplus in the next biennium, mostly leftover from the current biennium. While DFL leaders have continued to
circulate ideas to use the state’s surplus, Republican leaders have remained firmly in support of permanent tax relief for Minnesotans.
“Today’s news that the budget surplus remains at $17.5 billion reinforces the reality that state government has significantly overtaxed Minnesotans,” Rep. Jeff Backer, R-9A, said in a statement. “Instead of working to return the surplus back to taxpayers, Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats in St. Paul have actually proposed to raise your taxes. This is the exact wrong approach and one that I will fight against. The surplus belongs to you, and we should give it back through meaningful, permanent tax relief.”
This frame of thought seems to be shared by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce — tax relief is needed to keep folks living and conducting business in Minnesota.
“Minnesota continues to have a record budget surplus of $17.5 billion. Legislators and the governor should focus on policies that will best Minnesota for future economic success, which requires a strong private sector and a competitive business climate,” stated Beth Kadoun, vice president, tax and fiscal policy, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “This historic surplus provides a tremendous opportunity to reduce uncompetitive taxes or risk becoming a prohibitively high tax outlier, especially as many other states, including Iowa and Wisconsin, have enacted tax reforms to make their states more attractive for business investment and talent. Minnesota should not be spending an additional unsustainable 25% and rethink new cost burdens, including $1 billion in new payroll taxes and the highest capital gains tax in the nation, as that will only harm Minnesota’s economic future.”
However, democrats, and specifically the governor, remain optimistic about the budget surplus and the state of Minnesota’s economy.
“This is great news for Minnesota and a sign that our economy is strong and growing,” Walz said in a statement. “Minnesota continues to have a record-low unemployment rate, one of the most diverse economies in the nation, and is on a path to be the best state in the country to raise a family. Our One Minnesota Budget and today’s forecast outline the historic opportunities we have to invest in education, children, health and safety while lowering costs, cutting taxes, and sending checks to Minnesotans across the state. I look forward to continuing this growth and ensuring every Minnesotan benefits from our thriving economy.”
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.