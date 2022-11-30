Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, along with judicial figures, have certified the results of the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 29, 2022. Citing a commitment to democracy, Simon stated that 61% of the population, 2,525,873 people, turned out to vote, beating out the 20-year average for midterm voter turnout.
Including Simon, the State Canvassing Board included Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justices Anne McKeig and Paul Thissen and First Judicial District Court Judges David Knutson and Arlene Perkkio.
“Minnesotans have once again proven their commitment to our democracy,” Simon said. “From casting their ballots to serving as election officials, millions of Minnesotans of all political persuasions have demonstrated their faith in our election system.”
According to Simon, more than a quarter of the votes cast were absentee or mail-in ballots.
While certifying the results, the canvassing board approved plans for recounts in two state house races. Both Districts 3A and 3B candidates have filed for recounts and qualify for a publicly-funded recount due to the closeness of the races.
Any other candidate in the state can request a recount for their races, however, it must be funded at their own expense.
Election officials will begin conducting those recounts after Dec. 5.
Another purpose of the canvassing board is to determine political party designations. In this election, four parties were recognized as major political parties including, Republican, Democratic-Farmer-Labor, Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis and Legal Marijuana Now. A statewide candidate from any party must gain a minimum of 5% of the vote to be declared a major political party and a minimum of 1% to be declared a minor political party.
This election saw Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis lose their major party status, however, their candidate for State Auditor received more than 1% of the vote, so it will move forward as a minor political party. The Independence-Alliance party has lost their minor party status as its candidates failed to meet the 1% threshold.
These party status changes will take place after Dec. 31.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.