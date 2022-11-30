Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, along with judicial figures, have certified the results of the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 29, 2022. Citing a commitment to democracy, Simon stated that 61% of the population, 2,525,873 people, turned out to vote, beating out the 20-year average for midterm voter turnout.

Including Simon, the State Canvassing Board included Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justices Anne McKeig and Paul Thissen and First Judicial District Court Judges David Knutson and Arlene Perkkio.



