Minnesota Chamber focuses on economic recovery

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce met with media organizations across the state to provide a 2021 legislative update and discuss the chamber’s “blueprint” for economic recovery post-pandemic.
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon was joined by Senior Director of Communications Anne Yoder, and the pair discussed the state’s economic downfall and how they could recover. They also addressed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed $1.6 billion budget surplus, and changes that should be made to prevent further harm to hurting businesses.
Included in Walz’s budget is the taxation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). If the loans are forgiven, the federal government has stated it will not treat the loans as taxable revenue, but Minnesota will.
“There were about 100,000 businesses in Minnesota that took advantage of that program, and it was a critical parachute for those businesses to help them maintain their position as a business, and most importantly, it allowed them to keep their employees employed — in other words, on their payroll — as opposed to potentially sending them to the unemployment rolls,” Loon said.
The PPP loans helped relieve pressure on the unemployment insurance fund, which is in about a $1.3 billion deficit. Businesses did not anticipate the tax liability associated with COVID-19, and they are not prepared to pay taxes on their aid. Neighboring states like North Dakota and Wisconsin were able to align their tax laws with the federal government’s decision, and Loon said the chamber thinks Minnesota can and should do the same.
COVID-19 forced the country into an economic recession, and Minnesota was no different, Loon said. By the end of April 2020, the state had lost over 13 percent of its total employment and nearly 614,000 Minnesotans filed claims for unemployment insurance, according to a report by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a health crisis that caused an economic recession, and we never really — in our lifetimes — have experienced that, so it’s a different type of economic downturn,” Loon said. “Therefore, the recovery is going to be different.”
The economic recovery will not be even, he said. This recession was different than ones in the past because it hit certain industries, like hospitality and food service, much harder. Minnesota has had a pattern of going into a recession later and recovering earlier than the rest of the country, Loon said. The chamber hopes the same thing will happen this time.
One feature that insulates Minnesota’s economy is the state’s economic diversity. Minnesota is home to many different industries, and is known for its ability to foster startup businesses.
Throughout the current legislative session, the chamber has been pushing a “do no harm” recovery strategy that supports employees and employers, Loon said. Businesses do not need additional costs, regulatory burdens or mandates at a time when they’re already vulnerable, he said.
“The pandemic did not treat every business the same. The government-imposed closures were not universal, there were certain sectors hit harder by that, and the change in consumption also hurt some businesses more than others,” Loon said.
The chamber has primarily been analyzing the economic recession in terms of industry sectors rather than by region, but Loon said there are parts of the state that have been hit harder than others, like Greater Minnesota.
“When you see a ‘for sale’ sign or a ‘for lease’ sign on a building that has historically had a tenant or owner occupying the business, that has kind of a psychological impact on the community’s economic health. It can be very acidic,” Loon said.
For businesses that may have closed their doors permanently during the pandemic, there isn’t much that can be done.
What can be done is giving new businesses a helping hand, supporting them in developing affordable business plans and showing them how to gain access to capital. Increasing connectivity will have a positive impact on community economies statewide, too, Loon said.
“Your community should come together and think about what’s missing in the business profile and market that to people that have the ability to start a business, attract talent and capital to it. It’s hard and it takes time and it takes a community coming together to say, ‘This is what we need in our community, let’s go find somebody that wants to start that,’” he said.
