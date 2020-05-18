Moorhead, MN – 2020 marks the 56th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty. Today, 24 local Community Action Agencies are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families in all 87 counties across the state thrive. This year, CAPLP – Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership, a proud member of the Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP), will also commemorate 55 years helping families throughout Clay and Wilkin Counties.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact CAPLP and our network has had on families,” said Lori Schwartz, Executive Director of CAPLP. “Last year alone, we helped 4,519 children, seniors and families with low incomes receive services to become more self-sufficient.” This included emergency services such as shelter and food, and long-term solutions like education and job placement.
All Community Action Agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public and low-income sectors of the community. “We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Schwartz. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what local communities need.”
During these particularly difficult times, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the lives of Minnesotans who already face poverty, and those experiencing hardship perhaps for the first time due to sudden job loss or illness. Community Action Agencies throughout the state stand ready to assist those in need. CAPLP has adapted services to meet the needs of families, children, and seniors in our area. Supplies and food are being dropped on the doorsteps of hungry families and childcare providers. Housing services, tax site, homebuyer education, and Head Start are all being conducted via phone or online. Local agency contact information is available at www.caplp.org.
