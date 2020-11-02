ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amelia Johnson of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month for September in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Amelia, an eighth grader at the statewide online school, was nominated in recognition of her hard work and determination to be the best student that she can be. As a Student of the Month, Amelia will be presented with a certificate of achievement, be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and on the school’s social media pages.
Amelia came to Minnesota Connections Academy last year because her mother, Tiffany, wanted her to have more academic options than what were available with the homeschooling curriculum they were previously using.
According to Tiffany, the transition was a little difficult, however they were able to get the hang of the online platform with the help of Amelia’s teachers. Amelia likes the variety of courses that are available and the ability to work at her own pace.
“She loves school and works hard to do her best,” Tiffany Johnson said.
Each month during the school year MNCA will recognize Minnesota students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the program. The following students were also recognized as students of the month for September:
• Stella Dow, kindergarten, Eden Prairie
• Cleopatra Wallace, second grade, Rochester
• Anika Hegrenes, third grade, Rochester
• Dorothy Korpela, third grade, South Haven
• Brooklyn Austin, fourth grade, Maple Grove
• Chloe Preston, fourth grade, Saint Paul
• Greta Huston, fifth grade, Albert Lea
• Eleanor Grzesiak, sixth grade, Golden Valley
• Jada Dougherty, eighth grade, Red Wing
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” MNCA Principal Melissa Gould said. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
Minnesota Connections Academy provides students statewide with a high-quality, personalized online education. The online school combines certified teachers, a proven curriculum, as well as technology tools, and community experiences—online and in person—to create a supportive environment for those who want an individualized approach to education.
The school is hosting free, in-person and online information sessions for interested families to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students. During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the online public school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents.
A complete schedule of events is available. More information about Minnesota Connections Academy is available at www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling (800) 382-6010.
