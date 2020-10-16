Minnesota driver, passenger involved in rollover crash on I-94

Two Minnesota men were involved in a rollover accident on I-94 and Highway 108 at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
The driver, 61-year-old Steven Lindemyer of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and the passenger, 43-year-old Russ Quinn of Callaway, Minnesota, were traveling westbound on I-94 when Lindemyer drifted over a median and overcorrected. The car rolled multiple times before landing upright in a ditch, Minnesota State Patrol stated.
Both men were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not involved, according to the report. Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire and Ambulance and Barnesville Police Department and Fire and Ambulance responded to the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.