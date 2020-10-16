Minnesota driver, passenger involved in rollover crash on I-94

Two Minnesota men were involved in a rollover accident on I-94 and Highway 108 at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The driver, 61-year-old Steven Lindemyer of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and the passenger, 43-year-old Russ Quinn of Callaway, Minnesota, were traveling westbound on I-94 when Lindemyer drifted over a median and overcorrected. The car rolled multiple times before landing upright in a ditch, Minnesota State Patrol stated.

Both men were transported to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved, according to the report. Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire and Ambulance and Barnesville Police Department and Fire and Ambulance responded to the incident.

