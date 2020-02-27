Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released the 2020 February Budget and Economic Forecast showing a projected budget surplus slightly larger than the November 2019 estimate of $1.3 billion.
The release was issued on Thursday, Feb. 27, showing a projected surplus of $1.513 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021. According to the state’s release, this is the result of a small increase to the general fund revenue forecast along with a similar-sized reduction in spending.
“As in November, the economic outlook is stable but a slowdown remains in the forecast. The small budgetary improvement continues into the next biennium and the structural balance is improved, but budget challenges remain,” according to MMB.
The surplus has had Democratic and Republican lawmakers clashing with ideas of how to spend the surplus while in the 2020 legislative session.
Democratic lawmakers have called for an increase in education spending, specifically for young children. Republicans unveiled a comprehensive plan proposing the reduction in the lowest income tax rate and eliminating state income tax on social security benefits.
Gov. Tim Walz used this budget surplus to boost his $2 billion bonding plan that would invest in safe and affordable housing, water quality and infrastructure, higher education, public safety and asset preservation, and quality of life.
“This budget forecast is good economic news for Minnesota. We must build upon the smart decisions that got us to this strong position,” Walz said. “This session, we must come together as One Minnesota and build upon that good work. We must exercise caution and protect our fiscal stability. We must pay back the budget reserves. We must listen to what our communities are telling us. And they are urgently telling us that they need our support to increase access to safe drinking water and affordable housing, fix local roads and bridges, improve safety infrastructure and protect their lakes and rivers. We must pass this robust (Local Jobs and Projects) plan . There’s no reason not to do this now.”
Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon issued a release in response to the states seventh consecutive year of budget surpluses calling for taxpayers to be the priority in deciding how to allocate surplus funds in the 2020 legislative session.
“Policymakers have an opportunity to enact a tax reform that received bipartisan support in the 2019 session and will encourage small businesses and farmers to invest in and grow their operations. The Minnesota Chamber, as leader of the Invest in Minnesota coalition, calls on legislators to join the majority of other states that have fully conformed to the federal income tax business expensing rules,” Loon said.
