Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced a plan, Wednesday, June 22, to return half of the state’s record-surplus back to citizens in direct checks. With a special session increasingly unlikely as time goes on, this would allow for the surplus to be used rather than just sitting around.
“Last week, Senate Republicans walked away from negotiations, and while that was disappointing and frustrating, it does not change the fact that Minnesotans are hurting, and we need to take action to help them,” Hortman said. “It’s in the best interests of Minnesotans — for families, students, public safety, long-term care, child care, and our shared infrastructure – for the legislature to finish these budget agreements.”
Single tax filers who earned up to $164,000 would receive a payment of $1,000 and joint filers who earned up to $273,470 would receive $2,000. This would impact more than 2.7 million households who would receive a check under this proposal.
“This is the right thing to do for Minnesotans as we see household costs rise,” said Walz. “Minnesota has a strong economy and historic surplus, and this is one big way we can help Minnesotans at the pump, grocery store, and with rent. Senate Republicans should not sit on billions of dollars while Minnesotans struggle to afford the things they need.”
This plan expands on previous proposals of direct payments in Walz’ supplemental budget from January. If a special session is approved (not likely still) more of the surplus could be used in a larger tax bill.
“As the House Tax Chair, I support getting money back in Minnesotans’ pockets sooner rather than later,” Minnesota House Tax Committee Chair Paul Marquart said. “Those types of policies were included in the House tax bill and direct checks are a great way to help Minnesotans with rising prices.”
