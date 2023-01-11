Minnesota health officials announce end of free-COVID-19 tests
Minnesotans have one last chance to receive four free COVID-19 tests from the state’s health department. The program started by the Minnesota Department of Health will be ending after delivering more than 2.5 million tests to the state’s citizens.

Each household is eligible for four tests and can order them from mn.gov/covid19 or MDH’s public hotline 1-833-431-2053.



