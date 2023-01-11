Minnesota health officials announce end of free-COVID-19 tests

Minnesotans have one last chance to receive four free COVID-19 tests from the state’s health department. The program started by the Minnesota Department of Health will be ending after delivering more than 2.5 million tests to the state’s citizens.
Each household is eligible for four tests and can order them from mn.gov/covid19 or MDH’s public hotline 1-833-431-2053.
“Since the state’s free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham said. “Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s free online ordering program made it simple for Minnesotans in every corner of the state to easily access critical testing.”
This doesn’t mean folks will need to begin paying outright for these tests. According to MDH, health plans offered by Medicare, insurance companies, employers and other groups will be required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. Many Minnesotans can receive these free tests by showing their health insurance card at a store, but MDH recommends checking with health plan providers before any purchase to ensure costs will be covered.
