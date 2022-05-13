The final day of the Minnesota legislative session is May 23. However, due to certain codes, the last legal day to finish their work will be May 22.
The House of Representatives and Senate still have a lot of work to do to negotiate and pass bills to make it to the governor’s desk.
Below are a few bills to keep an eye on as they’ve either passed the House and make their way to the Senate, or have passed both and make their way to the Governor.
Omnibus health and human services bill (HF4706/SF4410)
Tuesday, May 3, the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass the Omnibus Health and Human Services bill in a 69-64 vote. The bill must now go back to the Senate, where they passed their own version 61-5 April 26.
It is likely that a committee will form to create a compromise bill of the two. The total spending in the 2022-23 biennium is $768 million, with $478.7 million for human services and early childhood programs and $270.7 million aimed at health programs.
Omnibus tax bill (HF3669)
Wednesday, May 4, the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass the Omnibus Tax Bill 69-62 after hours of debate. To some this may seem like the biggest tax cut the state has offered residents in the past few decades, but to others it doesn’t cut taxes enough.
This bill would result in $1.65 billion in tax reductions and credits in the 2022-23 biennium and $1.6 billion in the next biennium, according to the Department of Revenue. The bill is now on its way to the Senate.
Omnibus veterans and military affairs bill (HF4468/SF4233)
Friday, May 6, the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass the Omnibus Veterans and Military Affairs bill 121-1. The Senate passed their version unanimously the previous day.
The bill will allocate $52.35 million in supplemental funding to the Department of Veterans Affairs in fiscal year 2023. The base appropriation is increased $4.09 million in fiscal year 2024 and following years.
It would also give $2.2 million to the Department of Military Affairs, with $2 million going to the National Guard for enlistment incentives. The appropriation includes $200,000 to the Minnesota Navy League.
