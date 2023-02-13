Minnesota House passes free breakfast, lunch for all state students

Lawmakers in Minnesota have been busy as the 2023 legislative session trudges on. Gov. Tim Walz has signed a multitude of bills into law, some more decisive than others, as the DFL-controlled House and Senate continue to see movement consistent with Democrats’ goals for the session.
Below, we’ll outline some of the standouts from the past week. If you would like more information on a certain bill or topic, please reach out to coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com and we’ll do our best to add coverage.
Governor’s Office
Walz signed a bill into law that would appropriate $315.5 million of federal funds from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act to improve Minnesota’s roads. The bill garnered unanimous approval in both the House and Senate.
“By investing in Minnesota’s transportation system, we strengthen our communities, economy, and workforce,” Walz said. “I am grateful to the Legislature for working quickly to pass legislation that will improve our state infrastructure, create jobs, and directly improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state.”
The governor also signed a bill that would lead Minnesota to 100% clean electricity by 2040, less than 20 years away. The bill failed to gain any Republican votes.
State Senate
Senators spent their time confirming the governor’s appointments in the past week. Nancy Daubenberger and Thom Petersen were unanimously confirmed to lead the Department of Transportation and Department of Agriculture, respectively.
While the next appointments didn’t receive unanimous confirmation, they still were approved nonetheless. Paul Marquart will act as the Commissioner of Revenue, Alice Roberts-Davis will act as the Commissioner of Administration, Jim Schowalter will act as the Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget and Larry Herke will serve as the Commissioner of Veteran Affairs.
Paid family and medical leave efforts have seen action in both chambers of government and are progressing positively, according to chief author Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina.
A bill that would legalize recreational adult-use cannabis and build a framework for regulation has also seen immense action in the senate. On Feb. 9, the Senate Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee was the sixth committee to consider SF 73. Former governor Jesse Ventura, urged the legalization of cannabis in his testimony, using his time to touch on his spouse’s health battle that was ultimately alleviated by using cannabis.
State House of Representatives
In a 70-58 vote, HF5, which would institute universal free school meals across the state, has passed through the house and now moves to the senate. This has been a priority for Walz’ administration, so if it passes in the senate, his signature is guaranteed.
“We know hunger is something that too many students bring with them to their classrooms and the current status quo is letting Minnesota school children go hungry,” said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Mpls, the bill’s sponsor. “One in four students experiencing food insecurity come from families that do not qualify for existing nutrition programs in our schools.”
A unanimous bill that would address the state’s food shelves passed through the house on Feb. 9. This would allocate $5 million in emergency funding to assist these resources.
Lawmakers are focusing on universal healthcare options as well. MinnesotaCare would add lower-cost options for low-income citizens due to partial government subsidization. Testimony against the idea saw lawmakers question the long-term effects of the plan on hospitals and clinics throughout rural Minnesota.
“Rural hospitals are barely hanging on right now,” Rep. Tim O’Driscoll, R-Sartell, said, noting that if this legislation causes rural hospitals to close their doors, many Minnesotans would have no health care at all.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.