Minnesota hunters can apply for a fall archery deer hunt

Minnesotan hunters have just over a month left to apply for a fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, Minnesota. The deadline for application is Friday, Aug. 19, for a hunt occurring at the end of October.
The three-day hunt only has 2,500 permits available for those applicants. The permits allow a bag limit of two deer, with bonus permits being used to take antlerless deer.
Rules for the hunt will be posted in early August on the DNR website.
There are three ways hunters are able to apply for these archery hunts. Applications are accepted in-person through license agents located throughout the state, by phone at 888-665-4236 or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.
Application fees are $14 per person and successful applicants must buy or own a valid archery license to participate. Resident hunters must provide a valid state driver’s license or public safety identification number. Nonresident hunters must provide the same documents with the addition of a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license.
All applicants must be at least 10 years old prior to the hunt. Hunters may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four people. The first group applicant must specify “create new group” when asked, and will receive a group number. Subsequent group applicants must specify they want to “Join an Existing Group” and must use the same group number supplied to the first group applicant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.