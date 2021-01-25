Minnesota introduces ‘Due North’ education plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) introduced the “Due North” education plan on Monday, Jan. 25. The plan focuses on ensuring every child receives a “world class” education regardless of race or zip code.
“One of the powers of the governor’s office is to convene Minnesotans, and that is exactly what we’ve been doing for the past two years,” Walz said. “Our announcement today is the result of countless conversations with educators, school leaders, education organizations, students and families with diverse viewpoints. This plan was built by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans.”
The pandemic highlighted disparities in education across the state, Walz said, and the first step in the new plan is to recover from COVID-19.
This step takes the shape of increased testing and vaccinations set aside for educators, school staff and childcare workers in the coming months, Walz said.
Last week, Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes announced educators and staff would be eligible to receive vaccinations, either through Wilkin County Public Health or the state’s pilot community vaccination clinic.
Cordes said Wilkin County Public Health will have administered a vaccine to every interested, licensed teacher within the district by Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Four employees were able to be vaccinated last week through the pilot community vaccination program, and four more employees can sign up to be vaccinated this week, she said. In the meantime, the school is still operating as a staff testing site, Cordes said. She also extended the testing invitation to the school board members.
“More vaccines will be deployed in this manner based on the arrival of new vaccines in the state of Minnesota,” Cordes said at last Wednesday’s school board meeting. “So we don’t know next week how many vaccines we might be able to get through this program. But we’re prepared and we’ll continue to work through our priority list.”
Several of the “Due North” priority items focus heavily on racial and geographical equity, a conversation Cordes is eager to have at Breckenridge.
Traditionally, Breckenridge schools remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, however, last week Cordes said she was contacted by a student of color who shared their perspective on how the schools handle the day. The conversation not only got her thinking about the January holiday, but the larger issue of racial inequality within education.
“Specific to equity and diversity issues, it’s something we really have to take up here at Breckenridge,” Cordes said.
Cordes was already in the midst of forming an equity and diversity committee made up of students of color, educators and administrators when Walz rolled out the “Due North” plan, which she called a happy coincidence. She hopes the committee will shine light on the needs of students of color and foster an environment for in depth, necessary conversations with those affected. The first meeting will be held in February, she said.
As far as geographical disparities, Cordes said Breckenridge School District was not spared.
“I do think rural schools have been impacted in different ways than metro area schools,” Cordes said.
The pandemic emphasized the need for internet access in rural areas. Cordes said several Breckenridge students struggled with connectivity when schools moved to distance learning, and the district had to find a way to reach them.
The “Due North” plan also addresses the funding disparities based on zip code across the state.
“The more students you have in a building, the more funding you get,” Cordes said.
For a community like Breckenridge, the schools must function on operating levies and building bonds. Building bonds are necessary for modernizing and improving the infrastructure of the school, yet they fall heavily on the backs of the taxpayers. In Breckenridge’s case: farmers. The issue is exacerbated by the fact that agricultural land is not lived on, but it’s still taxed and is at the responsibility of the farmer. Because of these factors, building bonds don’t pass at the same rate they might in metropolitan areas, Cordes said.
“Those building bonds don’t pass, and those districts fall further and further behind,” Cordes said.
She hopes the new state plan will address economic disparities and encourage more funding from the state to remove some of the burden from rural taxpayers.
The seven priority areas of the “Due North” education plan are:
- Meet the needs of students during and after the covid-19 pandemic.
- Every student receives a world-class education.
- Every student learns in a safe and nurturing environment.
- Every student learns in a classroom with caring and qualified teachers.
- Expand access to opportunities for students of color and Indigenous students.
- Expand access to opportunities for students in Greater Minnesota.
- Fund a 21st century education.
