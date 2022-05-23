Minnesota legislative session ends, special session expected

With the end of Minnesota’s legislative session coming at the stroke of midnight, May 22, lawmakers once again missed the deadline to pass a majority of spending bills going through the chamber. Gov. Tim Walz has met with leaders in the state House and Senate to discuss a special session.
While Walz said he doesn’t want to hold a special session, it seems likely he will approve it to finish what the legislature started. This would be in line with history as Minnesota’s governor has approved a special session eight out of the past 10 legislative sessions.
“In my opinion we are about 90 to 95 percent there,” Walz said. “You don’t get the ball to the 1-yard line and go home. You finish the job Minnesotans expect us to do.”
The budget surplus of $9.3 billion with another $1 billion in federal funds, started the session with an opportunity to make larger changes with the funds. But, with a Republican-led Senate and a Democratic-Farmer-Labor-led House, agreements on many bills were not able to be met.
Health and Human Services, Public Safety, E-12 Education, Transportation and Environment and Natural Resources are all among the Omnibus budget bills that could not come to pass during the regular legislative session. Deals between the House and Senate could almost never be found, and Minnesotans must deal with the consequences.
One bill passed was a $92.7 million mental health package which includes funding for school-linked mental health grants and loan forgiveness for mental health professionals. Many other omnibus bills were tabled until spending and tax provisions came through the House, but House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said Friday, the tax bill would not be brought forward until all other bills were complete.
This essentially creates a standstill in legislation because the tax bill was agreed upon by the Senate and House at $4 billion, but must go through the House first. If the Senate is unwilling to pass several omnibus bills first, the agreed upon tax bill cannot pass; which is exactly what happened, the tax bill was not passed.
Due to this standoff, Minnesotans will continue paying state income tax on their Social Security benefits and tax relief for renters and homeowners will not arrive.
Many are irritated and let down that more was not done, especially when lawmakers made promises they did not keep.
“Senate Republicans need to keep their word and do their job,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said. “They made a billion-dollar promise to Minnesota students and they must keep it. Students and educators are reeling from mental health crises. There’s a lack of substitute teachers and bus drivers. Students need extra attention to recover from the pandemic while our schools are losing too many experienced teachers to burnout. Senate Republicans have let every single student, family and educator down. They must make it right.”
Republicans, meanwhile, blame the DFL for the failure of many bills.
“Nothing really got accomplished in this session because Democrats couldn’t fund police, they couldn’t give tax relief back to Minnesotans who need it so desperately,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said.
Lots of fingers have been pointed towards who is to blame for this session’s ineptitude in bipartisan legislation being passed, yet all Minnesotans lose when the government does not function in an efficient manner.
The Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
