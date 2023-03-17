Minnesota man arrested for theft, predatory offender charges

Aaron Marquez

Aaron Marquez, 32, was arrested Monday, March 13, after turning himself in to the Wilkin County Jail for an open arrest warrant. The car that the Campbell, Minnesota resident allegedly drove to the law enforcement center in Breckenridge was reported stolen earlier that afternoon.

Marquez faces three felony predatory offender charges, tied to a first-degree aggravated robbery he was convicted of in 2013, for allegedly failing to fulfill registration requirements and intentionally providing false information, according to the criminal complaint. He also faces two felonies regarding the theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.



