Minnesota man arrested for theft, predatory offender charges

Aaron Marquez, 32, was arrested Monday, March 13, after turning himself in to the Wilkin County Jail for an open arrest warrant. The car that the Campbell, Minnesota resident allegedly drove to the law enforcement center in Breckenridge was reported stolen earlier that afternoon.
Marquez faces three felony predatory offender charges, tied to a first-degree aggravated robbery he was convicted of in 2013, for allegedly failing to fulfill registration requirements and intentionally providing false information, according to the criminal complaint. He also faces two felonies regarding the theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Shortly after 9 a.m., Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard was dispatched to look for a stolen vehicle, which Marquez allegedly drove to the law enforcement center, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle was then located in the parking lot on the west side of the building.
Marquez claimed he got a ride to the station, and then said he didn’t think he stole the vehicle, but he remembered taking it, according to the criminal complaint. However, surveillance video at the law enforcement center seemed to show Marquez getting out of the driver’s side.
The vehicle’s owner picked it up later that afternoon. She subsequently called Karlgaard on Tuesday, March 14, claiming the vehicle had sustained substantial damage. An estimate for the repairs totaled out to $7,479, according to the criminal complaint, and the owner expressed interest in restitution.
The maximum penalty for each of Marquez’s charges is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines. His two predatory offender charges carry a one-year mandatory minimum sentence, according to court documents.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be the prosecutor for the case, according to court documents. A defense attorney has not been identified.
Marquez is due back in Wilkin County District Court on April 4, for an initial appearance - Rule 8.
