Minnesota man convicted of felony assault, harassment, riot

A June 11 jury verdict convicted a Pine City, Minnesota, man of all eight of his charges related to a March 2020 assault.
Joshua John Larson, 35, was convicted of two charges of felony third-degree assault, felony harassment and felony second-degree riot – armed with a dangerous weapon. Larson was also convicted of two gross misdemeanor charges, riot in the third degree and assault in the fifth degree, and two misdemeanor charges related to disorderly conduct.
Jacob Richard Stauffer, 26, of Kettle River, Minnesota, was also arrested in connection with the incident, on similar charges. His jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 25-27.
In March 2020, Larson and Stauffer allegedly assaulted a man at the home of two eyewitnesses. The witnesses were at home when they heard the victim slam against their back door. Larson and Stauffer approached him and allegedly proceeded to assault the victim through punching and kicking, Daily News previously reported.
The victim sustained lacerations to the face, bleeding from the nose, bruises and a swollen eye. He was later transferred to Sanford Fargo Hospital for emergency surgery addressing multiple orbital fractures, Daily News previously reported.
Larson’s sentencing will take place Aug. 25, 2021.
