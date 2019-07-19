Casey Stevan Crompton, 43, of Borup, Minnesota was arrested in Wilkin County on charges of burglary and theft in early January for events that took place in November 2018.
His charges include three felony counts – one for second degree burglary, one count of third degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary or theft. He is also charged with two misdemeanors, theft and damage to property.
His initial appearance in Wilkin County District Court was April 30, 2019.
On Nov. 14, 2018, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported burglary of a personal storage unit in rural Barnesville, Minnesota, the complaint states.
Security footage showed a man and woman driving a Jeep Cherokee parked near the storage unit and used bolt cutters to cut the lock to the garage door, according to the complaint. The two of them then removed a television and a large box into the vehicle.
The victim told law enforcement that the box contained coins, assorted watches and a matching bracelet and necklace.
The stolen property was later discovered at the residence of Ryan Morisch of Sabin, Minnesota who, was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 22, the Fargo Police Department identified Crompton as the owner of the Jeep Cherokee from the footage. The Moorhead Police Department identified the woman as Jessica Marie Nadeau on Nov. 23, 2018.
On Nov. 26, 2018, members of the Fargo Police Department identified the man in the surveillance video as Crompton. Later that day, the Moorhead Police Department found Crompton driving the Cherokee and impounded it. The vehicle was later transported to the Wilkin County Impound Lot.
Crompton’s next appearance in court is scheduled for July 23.
