On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Kevin James Iverson, 35, pleaded guilty to eight charges filed against him in 2017.
As previously reported, Iverson was initially arrested and charged in Wilkin County District Court concerning incidents occurring between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 28, 2018, on six felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two gross misdemeanor charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Iverson was charged with eight charges from an investigation conducted by the Breckenridge Police Department. The investigation revealed that Iverson had sexually molested more than one minor with whom he had a significant relationship with.
The specific charges against the defendant are:
• Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct of the first degree, felony. The defendant, more than 36 months older than the complainant, engaged in sexual penetration, or in sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 years old.
• Count 2: Criminal sexual conduct of the first degree, felony. The defendant engaged in sexual penetration with another person or in sexual contact with a person under 13 years old. The defendant has a significant relationship to the complainant and the complainant was under 16 years of age at the time of sexual penetration
• Count 3: Criminal sexual conduct of the first degree, felony. The defendant engaged in sexual penetration with another person or in sexual contact with a person under 13 years old and the sexual abuse involved multiple acts committed over an extended period.
• Count 4: Criminal sexual conduct of the second degree, felony. The defendant engaged in sexual contact with a person under 13 years old and the defendant is more than 36 months older than the complainant.
• Count 5: Criminal sexual conduct of the second degree, a felony. The defendant engaged in sexual contact with another person and the defendant had a significant relationship to the complainant and the complainant was under 16 years old at the time of sexual contact.
• Count 6: Criminal sexual conduct of the second degree, a felony. The defendant engaged in sexual contact with another person and the sexual abuse involved multiple acts committed over an extended period.
• Count 7: Criminal sexual conduct of the fifth degree, a gross misdemeanor. The defendant engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact.
• Count 8: Criminal sexual conduct of the fifth degree, a gross misdemeanor. The defendant engaged in masturbation, or lewd exhibition of the genitals, in the presence of a minor under the age of 16 with acknowledgment of minor present.
A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Iverson’s sentencing will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Wilkin County Courthouse, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
