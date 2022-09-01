Minnesota one of 8 states chosen for USDA pilot program

Close to 100,000 students will benefit from this pilot program, saving low-income families money while making sure children are eating. 

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Human Services

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, an estimated 90,000 more students will be included in the free and reduced lunch programs. This comes after Minnesota was selected to be part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program which would automatically enroll or re-enroll students on Medicaid to receive free school lunches.

“This is a huge win for Minnesota families and schools. As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know that accessibility of school meals is top of mind for thousands of families and students preparing for school in the fall,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed.”



