Minnesota one of 8 states chosen for USDA pilot program

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, an estimated 90,000 more students will be included in the free and reduced lunch programs. This comes after Minnesota was selected to be part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program which would automatically enroll or re-enroll students on Medicaid to receive free school lunches.
“This is a huge win for Minnesota families and schools. As a former classroom teacher of 20 years, I know that accessibility of school meals is top of mind for thousands of families and students preparing for school in the fall,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed.”
This direct certification will allow children who are already enrolled in eligible problems to be directly certified for free meals. According to Walz, this will also make it more affordable for schools to participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which is what allows eligible schools to provide these meals at no cost.
Federal waivers that provided these meals at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be available to states in the next school year, making this pilot program an integral part in keeping at-risk and low-income children fed at school.
“As a child who relied on free and reduced-price lunch and a lifelong advocate for children and families, I know how much access to meals at school means to families across Minnesota,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This is the kind of government innovation that will lift the burden on families and bring more resources to communities — especially our kids.”
Nearly 500,000 children in Minnesota are enrolled in Medicaid and meet the income threshold for these meals, according to data from the U.S. Department of Human Services. Of these children, 321,782 were in student records and 202,041 were newly certified through Medicaid.
Just under 75% of those students, 149,063, were eligible for those free meals, with around 90,000 newly included in these lunch programs.
Made to ensure seamless access to food for children, this pilot will continue the work that was started during the pandemic, Pandemic EBT, which provided over $500 million to children across the state. Minnesota is one of 33 states that kept the program going into this summer, with the USDA pilot program taking its place for the next school year.
Local Education Agencies will be in charge of implementing this at the local level with training and technical assistance from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Schools in Wilkin County begin the school year Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will be unknown how many students this program will help in the county, until they have started their year.
