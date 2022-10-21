Minnesota pair arrested in felony drug charges

After a drug investigation lasting more than two months, two people have been booked into Wilkin County Jail on first and second degree drug charges. The pair was arrested at a traffic stop in Rothsay, Minnesota, with deputies finding 12 ounces of methamphetamine.
Alyssa Gregor, 31, Wolverton, Minnesota, and Brett Anderson, 39, Moorhead, Minnesota, both face one first degree drug sale charge and one second degree drug possession charge, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Wilkin County deputies were aware of special agents tracking a vehicle traveling west on Interstate-94. The defendants pulled into a Rothsay truck stop, and were subsequently stopped by a deputy.
Anderson was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was interviewed by special agents after an initial pat-search by deputy Joshua Hansen. The Clay County K-9 unit arrived on the scene afterwards and alerted its handler to the presence of a controlled substance or illegal contraband, according to the criminal complaint.
Afterwards, deputies collected all items found in the vehicle and had it towed to an impound lot. In total, deputies found multiple drug paraphernalia items and many bags containing substances found to be meth later, according to the criminal complaint.
This case began much sooner than the Oct. 18 traffic stop, though. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, initiated a narcotics investigation at a Wolverton, Minnesota, residence in August. They continued to monitor the residence for the following weeks, prior to the arrest, according to a press release.
The maximum penalty for first degree felony drug sale is 30 years in prison and/or $1 million in fines.
The maximum penalty for second degree felony drug possession is 25 years in prison and/or $500,000 in fines.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be the prosecutor for both cases and the lead defense attorney will be David Phillipe.
Bail has been set at $200,000 without conditions and $100,000 with conditions for Anderson. For Gregor, bail without conditions has been set at $120,000 and with conditions it totals $60,000.
Anderson and Gregor were seen in Wilkin County District Court for first appearances Wednesday, Oct. 19. They’re scheduled to be back for an initial appearance — rule 8, Wednesday, Nov. 2.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.