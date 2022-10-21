Minnesota pair arrested in felony drug charges

Brett Anderson and Alyssa Gregor

After a drug investigation lasting more than two months, two people have been booked into Wilkin County Jail on first and second degree drug charges. The pair was arrested at a traffic stop in Rothsay, Minnesota, with deputies finding 12 ounces of methamphetamine.

Alyssa Gregor, 31, Wolverton, Minnesota, and Brett Anderson, 39, Moorhead, Minnesota, both face one first degree drug sale charge and one second degree drug possession charge, according to court documents.



