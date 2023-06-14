Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert

Canadian wildfires have blown in and settled around the Twin Towns Area. A sheet of hazy smoke was hanging in the air as of Tuesday, June 13.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the air quality alert on Tuesday, June 13. It will run through Thursday, June 15. The classifications are color-coded. Forecasts range from orange, red, purple and maroon. As of Wednesday, June 14, the air quality has pushed from orange into red, meaning the air is not only unhealthy for sensitive groups, but for everyone.
While the alert is in effect, the MPCA states that sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors. Fine particles in the wildfire smoke can irritate eyes, nose and throat, and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness and fatigue.
Smoke particles are small, enough so to be breathed deeply into the lungs, entering the bloodstream.
“Wilkin County Health and Human Services recommends that residents watch for updates on the air quality especially through Friday. The anticipated ‘red’ level means that residents should reduce time spent outside until the air quality improves. If you have to be outside for a prolonged amount of time, take more breaks,” Wilkin County Public Health Supervisor Ashley Wiertzema says.
“If you are in a sensitive health group (heart or lung issues, like asthma), what for signs of aggravation and move indoors. If you have asthma, follow your asthma action plan and keep your rescue inhaler nearby. Watch our Facebook page for health updates during the air quality alert,” Wiertzema adds.