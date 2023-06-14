Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issues air quality alert
A haze covers the horizon south of Wahpeton. 

 James Vissers • Daily News jamesv@wahpetondailynews.com

Canadian wildfires have blown in and settled around the Twin Towns Area. A sheet of hazy smoke was hanging in the air as of Tuesday, June 13.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued the air quality alert on Tuesday, June 13. It will run through Thursday, June 15. The classifications are color-coded. Forecasts range from orange, red, purple and maroon. As of Wednesday, June 14, the air quality has pushed from orange into red, meaning the air is not only unhealthy for sensitive groups, but for everyone.



