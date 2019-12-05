Minnesota predicts a $1.3 billion surplus

Minnesota’s Office of Management and Budget released the Minnesota November Budget and Economic Forecast on Thursday, Dec. 5, predicting a surplus of $1.332 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 biennium.
The Minnesota budget and economic forecast has improved since the last 2019 legislative session. Thursday’s session reported an improved revenue forecast and a small decrease to estimated spending to create a forecast surplus of $1.332 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021. Additionally, a reserve balance was brought to its target level of $2.359 billion during this legislative session.
“This budget forecast is good economic news for Minnesota and the people of Minnesota have themselves to thank for that. For living here, raising their families here and contributing to the state’s economy,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. “Minnesota’s economy is working because Minnesotans are working.”
“Minnesota’s economy is also working because we have made smart budgeting decisions. We have been disciplined, kept our eye on the long-term, and invested in the things that make our state grow,” Walz said. “Last session, we invested in our children’s education. We protected Minnesotans’ access to affordable health care. And for the first time in nearly 20 years, we gave more than one million middle-class Minnesotans a tax rate cut.”
Walz emphasized exercising responsible budgeting, fiscal stability, paying back the budget reserve, driving the economy and protecting the state’s infrastructure.
In response to the $1.332 billion surplus, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht called for this surplus to be an opportunity for the state to invest further in the state’s public schools.
“One of the best investments of this larger than expected surplus is in a place Minnesotans clearly support — our public schools,” Sprecht said.
Sprecht outlined that this surplus could go towards many educational improvements such as training expansion for the state’s education professionals, broaden access to full-service community schools, strengthen mental health support for students and fully fund the Teachers of Color Act.
“The chronic underfunding of public education in Minnesota demands billions of dollars in new investments to guarantee every Minnesota student — no matter what they look like or where they live — has an equitable opportunity for a great education,” Specht said.
While Sprecht supports using this surplus for investment into education, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon said this surplus shows signs of the need to reform Minnesota policy.
“Minnesota has now had seven consecutive years of budget surpluses, a clear indication that more dollars need to remain in the pockets of families and businesses. Today’s forecast presents an opportunity for policymakers to enact reforms to best position Minnesota for a strong and growing economy,” Loon said.
Loon says that uncompetitive taxes are hindering growth opportunities and advocates for Minnesota to join the majority of other states in conforming to the “federal income tax business expensing rules.” According to Loon, this would support and encourage small businesses and farmers to invest and grow in Minnesota.
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/mmb/forecast/forecast/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.