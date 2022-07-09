Minnesota prepares to face Juul, Altria in court

In late June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a marketing denial order to Juul Labs for all products marketed in the nation. However, Juul was granted a temporary administrative stay of the marketing denial order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit while it reviews the FDA decision.
The FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order Tuesday, July 5, citing scientific issues warranting additional review. This set of regulations will be monitored by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, but will not prevent the state continuing its litigation against Juul and Altria.
“We continue to prepare for trial. The FDA decision only reinforces the State’s allegations in our complaint against JUUL and Altria, challenging the risks that the two companies created for the State’s youth and the harms they inflicted,” Ellison said.
Juul Labs makes the Juul electronic cigarette, which atomizes nicotine salts derived from tobacco supplied by one-time use cartridges. Altria is an American corporation and one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products.
Minnesota is one of 13 states in the U.S. that have sued Juul. Initially filed in December 2019, the complaint was amended the next year to include Altria as a defendant. The state defeated Altria’s motion to dismiss the charges and submitted reports indicating a basis of liability for Juul and Altria.
The trial is slated to begin March 27, 2023, according to a release from Ellison’s office.
According to Minnesota’s complaint, Juul’s rise to dominance in the e-cigarette market is allegedly directly related to an increase in use among youth and has played a major role in the youth vaping epidemic. The state has gathered evidence alleging that young adult e-cigarette users are more likely to smoke cigarettes, nicotine exposure can cause addictive and impulsive behavior in adolescents and that Juul’s products are designed in a way that’s attractive to the youth.
“We in Minnesota have a special responsibility to lead the way in fighting this harm to our children. More than 20 years ago, Minnesota led the nation in taking on Big Tobacco and winning a settlement that led to historic declines in tobacco use and historic improvements in Americans’ health,” Ellison said when filing his amended complaint. “Minnesota is carrying forward that legacy and taking yet another stand for protecting consumers and the health of our children.”
The issue of youth vaping has made its way into the Twin Towns Area with groups like the We Care and Project YES coalitions providing anti-vaping education in local school districts. “My Life, My Quit” is a recent alternative to suspension from schools in Wilkin County, Minnesota, assisting teens in quitting vaping.
“We really liked the program because they include individual sessions, it’s free and the coaches are trained to work with youth that don’t want their services,” Ashley Wiertzema, health and human services specialist, said. “They have a great success rate and will be available at all schools in Wilkin County.”
The youth vaping epidemic remains an issue for concerned groups, but organizations around Richland and Wilkin counties continue working to address it.
