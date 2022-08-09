Minnesota primary election preliminary results
Due to Minnesota’s redistricting efforts, Wilkin County now sits in the 9th Legislative district, as opposed to the previous 12th Legislative district. However, the county remains in its central spot in the Seventh Congressional district.

According to the Secretary of State website, 434,678 voters were registered at 7 a.m. in the 7th Congressional district and 3,561,443 voters were registered statewide.



