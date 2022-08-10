Editor’s note: Now with complete district and statewide results and candidate comments.
In the tightest race of his area, Minnesota Rep. Jordan Rasmusson narrowly beat out his political newcomer opponent Nathan Miller in the 9th legislative district. With less than 400 votes between the two, Republican-endorsed Rasmusson had to wait to claim victory until the last minute as results came in.
“I’m grateful for the support of voters across Senate District 9. Thank you to all of the volunteers and campaign teams for inspiring residents to vote in record numbers on Tuesday,” Rasmusson said in an email. “I’m looking forward to working hard to win in November and take our rural conservative values to the State Senate.”
Rasmusson will find his name on the primary ticket against Cornell Walker-DFL, who ran unopposed.
The only other contested primary, that wasn’t a statewide election, was for the 7th Congressional district. DFL-endorsed candidate Jill Abahsain’s victory over her opponent Alycia Gruenhagen was much more distinct. Over 4,000 votes separated the two.
“Going into this I didn’t expect there to be another Democrat in the primary,” Abahsain said.
Abahsain’s real challenge will come in the November general election where she will face incumbent Michelle Fischbach-R and Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now. While Johnson only secured 509 votes, Fischbach gained nearly 60,000 votes, or about 35,000 more than both DFL candidates put together.
“I will never have as much money as the incumbent, but I have a very smart and strategic team,” Abahsain explained. “I don’t see it as worrying, I see it as a challenge because I so firmly believe in what I’m running for.”
According to the Secretary of State website, 434,678 voters were registered at 7 a.m. in the 7th Congressional district and 3,561,443 voters were registered statewide.
In Wilkin County only 22.09% of registered voters turned in their completed ballots. Similarly, only 19.37% of registered voters turned out in the 7th Congressional district.
The governor and lieutenant governor’s race is as follows: incumbent Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are set to win the DFL primary with 96.53% of the vote. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk are set to win the Republican primary with 89.31% of the vote.
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff will find their names on the general election ballot in the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party with 59.08% of the vote. James McCaskel and David Sandbeck won the Legal Marijuana Now primary with 51.85% of the vote.
Incumbent Steve Simon-DFL is set to face Republican challenger Kim Crockett with 63,15% and 72.52% of the vote, respectively, in the Secretary of State race.
Incumbent Keith Ellison-DFL has gained 89.35% of the vote and will face Republican–endorsed Jim Schultz, with 52.51% of the vote in the Attorney General race.
In an unsurprising turn of events, all Republican and DFL-endorsed candidates who found their name on Wilkin County primary ballots, will also find their names in the general election.
“It’s a wonderful experience to do something for your country, neighbors and friends,” Abahsain said. “It’s a very cathartic feeling to be doing something instead of just sitting back watching the news and getting angry.”
The results of this election will not be official until the Wilkin County Auditor’s office is able to canvas Thursday, Aug. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.