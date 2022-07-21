With primary elections in Minnesota steadily approaching, we have all the pertinent information on statewide positions. In this guide we will be reviewing the Attorney General.
What does the Attorney General do?
The Attorney General is the chief legal officer in Minnesota. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state organizations including agencies, boards and commissions. The position is also tasked with representing the state in state and federal court cases. The office can provide legal assistance to rural county prosecutors in major felony cases and criminal appeals. Often the office enforces state consumer protection and antitrust laws, regulates charitable organizations and advocates for people and small businesses in utilities matters.
Who is running?
Five candidates filed to run for this position. Three are Republicans and the other two are DFLers.
Sharon Anderson, Doug Wardlow and Jim Shultz are the Republicans running with Shultz being the GOP-endorsed candidate. Keith Ellison and Bill Dahn are the two DFL candidates running with Ellison being the incumbent.
All candidate information is found on their campaign websites or Ballotpedia when applicable.
Anderson, 84, is a political activist and has been running for all different offices since 2005, but has yet to be elected to any. In 2018, she was the second-choice Republican candidate in the primaries.
Wardlow was a Minnesota state representative in District 38B from 2011-13. In 2018, he was the Republican candidate in the general elections, losing to the current attorney general.
Schultz is a political newcomer endorsed by the GOP. He went to Harvard Law School and specializes in business, regulatory, and compliance law
Dahn has been running for office since 2014. He ran for Governor as a DFL candidate, then ran for state representative and senator as a Republican. He has not been elected to an office yet.
Ellison is the incumbent, elected in 2018, he is the DFL-endorsed candidate. He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years. His successor is U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar.
Please reach out with any questions regarding Minnesota primary elections and Daily News will do its due diligence to get them answered.
