With primary elections in Minnesota steadily approaching, we have all the pertinent information on statewide positions. In this guide we will be reviewing the Governor and Lieutenant Governor positions.
What does the governor do?
The governor is a four-year term position voted on by all members of the state. They are the head of the executive branch of government in Minnesota. The governor is in charge of the state’s militia and must uphold and execute the laws of the state. If any elected officials vacate their positions, the governor also has the power to make appointments.
What does the lieutenant governor do?
The position is a four-year term with candidates for governor and lieutenant governor grouped together. The lieutenant governor’s duties are a bit more straightforward according to the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association. There are eight basic duties including, calling the state senate to order, delegated governor’s duties, succeeding the governor in a vacancy and may visit state correctional facilities. The position also has the candidate on multiple boards and councils like, Executive Council. Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, State Capitol Preservation Commission and the Advisory Committee on Capitol Area Security.
Who is running?
There are currently 11 candidates running for the positions through six different parties. Two candidates are running outside the four major parties in the state, both have no opponents and will be seen solely in the general election.
Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter are running under the Independence Party of Minnesota. The pair is running on four main issues; jury democracy, opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, governing for happiness and not GDP growth and restoring the environment.
Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire are running under the Socialist Workers Party. The pair is using The Militant, a Socialist newsweekly, to campaign against imperialism and war, according to an April 11 Militant article.
There are three candidates running in the Republican party. The group includes a political newcomer, a state senator and a 12-year election alumni who has yet to be elected.
Joyce Lacey and Kent Edwards are first-time candidates running to protect our freedom and the U.S. Constitution. Lacey has a ton of experience including public service, writing, athletics and the arts, which she feels makes her a rounded candidate for the position.
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk are the Republican-endorsed candidates in this race. Jensen is currently the state senator in District 47 and is running to address what he calls Minnesota’s crime epidemic, inflation and the economy, affordable medicine and second amendment protections.
Bob Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow are running to stop the far-right agenda of his opponent, Jensen, and to move the Republican Party away from Donald Trump. Carney Jr. has been running for multiple positions in Minnesota for the past 12 years including state representative, mayor and governor the past few election sessions.
The Democratic-Farmer-Laborer Party has two candidates running including the current governor and an eight-year election veteran.
Ole Savior and Julia Parker are running against the incumbent in an effort to become the DFL candidate in the general election. Savior has been running for elections since 2014 and has run with the DFL and Republican Parties.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is running for re-election this year. Walz has experience in the military, in education and as a previous state representative. According to his campaign website, he is running to move Minnesota forward.
There are two candidates vying for a spot in the general election with the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party.
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff are running to protect the second amendment and make Minnesota a Castle Doctrine state according to their campaign facebook. Patterson has not run for election before.
Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann are the other candidates for this party. They do not have a campaign website or facebook listed to understand their standpoints and election issues.
Finally, the last two candidates who filed will represent the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck are running to take a stand for grassroots democracy and equality. McCaskel has not accepted any corporate donations to ensure community support and prevent corruption.
Chris Wright and Lawrence Converse have been running in the Grassroots Party since 1988. Wright was the Grassroots Party candidate in the 2018 governor’s race, garnering nearly 70,000 votes or 2.7% of the vote. They are running on the platform to restore Minnesota’s constitutional farm rights, end money control of government and making sure locally-owned businesses are able to be self-reliant.
As always, please send any election questions to the Daily News and we will do our due diligence to find the answer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.