With primary elections in Minnesota steadily approaching, we have all the pertinent information on statewide positions. In this guide we will be reviewing the Secretary of State.
What does the Secretary of State do?
Each state has a different set of duties for the Secretary of state, mostly administrative in nature. A few states do not have the position and in others the spot is appointed by the governor, rather than voted on by the population.
In Minnesota, the position’s main responsibility includes overseeing state elections and operating statewide voter registration systems. The spot is a partisan position voted on during midterm election years. For example, the secretary of state website is where most elections information and candidate filings are stored.
The elected candidate is also responsible for reviewing and approving all new businesses and organizations operating in the state, processing notary public applications, preserving documents and administering the Safe at Home program. This program is an address confidentiality program designed to help Minnesotans stay safe by keeping their residence private.
Who is running?
There are four candidates running for Secretary of State this election season. Two candidates are running under the Republican party and two candidates are running under the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.
Under the Republican party, Kim Crockett and Erik van Mechelen are the two candidates vying for a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot. Meanwhile, under the DFL party it’s a battle of the Steves, with incumbent Steve Simon running against challenger Steve Carlson. Unlike other races this election season, both spots on the Nov.8 ballot will be decided through the primary.
According to her campaign website, Crockett is a native Minnesotan who studied law at Penn State in Philadelphia. She has volunteered with voting organizations such as Minnesota Voters Alliance and is an active member of the Election Integrity Network. EIN is a project of Conservative Partnership Institute, working to “secure the vote.”
Her Republican challenger, Mechelen, is from Houston, Texas, according to Ballotpedia. He is running on a platform for “True election integrity,” a 10-step list on how to restore election integrity to the states.
Incumbent Simon was first elected to the position in 2014 and won his re-election campaign in 2018. However, his run in state government began in 2004 when he was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. According to his campaign website, under Simon’s leadership, Minnesota has led the nation in the past three elections in voter turnout.
His DFL challenger, Carlson has been running for political offices in the past few elections. In 2018 he ran for U.S. senator and lost to Amy Klobuchar in the primaries. He also previously ran a write-in campaign for presidency in 2016. The self-described “trumpocrat” is an anomaly in the party who is also running for election integrity according to his campaign website.
On issues
Information below will be taken from candidate websites or Ballotpedia where applicable.
Simon — ”His top priorities are to defend our democracy, strengthen the freedom to vote for all eligible Minnesotans, push back against dangerous disinformation about our elections, provide support for small businesses, and enhance security protections for our most vulnerable.”
Crockett — “Vote local, photo ID and safeguard the vote, empowering small business, require election judges to accept/reject all absentee ballots, ban third-party voter interference, reverse mail ballot trend in Greater Minnesota, enforce the law against internet connections censure unconstitutional changes to laws, reduce 46-day “early voting” season reduce reliance on technology; plug the holes, protect vulnerable citizens and oppose the expansion of Ranked-Choice Voting.”
Mechelen — “Paper pollbooks to reduce registration inflation, no electronic voting machines or tabulation systems, hand tally (hand count) the paper ballots, MN legislature should ban drop boxes and absentee / mail-in ballots (except for long-distance military, disabled, or sick.) County Commissioners have the power to remove epollbooks, electronic voting equipment, and return to hand tallying paper. County Commissioners are responsible for certifying their county’s election results — Same goes for Cities and Townships.”
Carlson — “MNDFL elections have always been limited by quotas rigging nominations and misuse of voter information, and expansive violations of election laws and principles. Now with voting machines like Dominion Voting our elections are dangerously flawed. Voter quotas resulted in highly unrepresentative officials especially in federal and constitutional offices. We must bring elections back to safety and fairness.”
Daily news will continue to follow primary elections in Minnesota. Please send us any questions about candidates, positions or voting and we will do our due diligence to answer them.
