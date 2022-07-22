With primary elections in Minnesota steadily approaching, we have all the pertinent information on statewide positions. In this guide we will review the race for State Auditor.
What does the State Auditor do?
The Minnesota State Auditor is in charge of watching governmental financial activity by performing audits on financial statements and reviewing data, documents, reports and complaints made to the office. All this information they oversee is then gathered into the statutory reports the office is charged with issuing. The state auditor is tasked with overseeing six different divisions including, audit practice division, constitutional office, government information division, legal/special investigations division, pension division and tax increment financing division.
Who is running?
There are four candidates running for this position, one from each major Minnesota party. Each candidate will not be included in the primary election as they have no same-party competitors.
Former CEO of a medical device research firm and attorney Ryan Wilson, is running for the Republican party. The candidate feels like his financial experiences make him the most qualified for the position. He champions transparency,
bipartisanship and accountability as key components for the auditor’s office.
Incumbent Julie Blaha is the sole DFL candidate for the position. She was first elected in the 2018 election where she beat her Republican opponent by just over 150,000 votes. She is committed to protecting local solutions and providing resources to local governments.
Will Finn lives in St. Paul, Minnesota and is running in the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis party. The candidate has not run for any office previously and his only available campaign information is a personal facebook and a Linktree including the party’s website and the website of another candidate for a separate position.
According to his campaign website, Tim Davis has been running for public office since 1988. Most notably the Legal Marijuana Now candidate was the Green Party’s candidate for U.S. Representative in 2002 and was endorsed in 2012 by the Libertarian party for U.S. Senator. Davis’s top priorities include drug legalization, alternative energy and resources, population reduction and the right to die.
Please send Daily News any primary election questions you have and we will do our due diligence to answer them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.