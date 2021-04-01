Minnesota Real ID deadline is Oct. 1

Minnesotans will need to apply for their Real ID license before Oct. 1, 2021, to travel by air or enter federal buildings. Valid passports, passport cards and enhanced driver’s licenses will also be accepted forms of identification.
The deadline was originally set for October 2020, but the federal government extended it by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Real ID costs the same as a standard Minnesota driver’s license, the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) stated.
Individuals will need to bring:
- One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the U.S. Examples of this could be a passport, birth certificate or permanent resident card.
- Proof of their Social Security number. Examples of this could be a Social Security card or a W2 tax form that shows the entire Social Security number.
- Two proofs of current Minnesota residency status with current name and address. Examples of this could be a current, standard Minnesota driver’s license; income tax return form; credit card statement; and/or a utility bill. Only one of the two residency documents can be a financial document.
If an individual has had a name change, every document must reflect this, the DPS stated.
To expedite the process, individuals are encouraged to pre-apply at drive.mn.gov once they have gathered the necessary documents. The application will need to be completed in office. Individuals will receive their Real IDs in the mail.
Wilkin County Auditor Janelle Krump said Breckenridge or Wilkin County residents must make an appointment at their Driver's License Only Office, located in the courthouse at 300 5th St. S in Breckenridge.
Krump said individuals can pre-apply before their appointment. To make an appointment at the Breckenridge office, individuals can sign up online by going to https://www.co.wilkin.mn.us, and following the link on the homepage. Individuals can also call the treasurer’s office at (218) 643-7112.
Youth can also apply for the Real ID, and Krump said they can come with a parent who has the same address as them and use residency proof documents the parent provides.
While a Real ID costs the same as a standard license when the standard license is about to expire, it costs $2 for a renewal up to 17 months before the expiration, $4 for a renewal 18-29 months before the expiration and $6 for a renewal more than 29 months before the expiration.
