After months of unprecedented unemployment rates in Minnesota, job growth in the state outpaces that of the nation. With more than a year of continued growth, 17,400 jobs were added in the private sector in October.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state saw a 0.6% increase from September numbers, while the U.S. only saw an increase of 0.2%. While jobs continue to be created, unemployment has remained historically low, only increasing 0.1% from the previous month, while the U.S. grew by 0.2%.



