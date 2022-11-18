After months of unprecedented unemployment rates in Minnesota, job growth in the state outpaces that of the nation. With more than a year of continued growth, 17,400 jobs were added in the private sector in October.
According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state saw a 0.6% increase from September numbers, while the U.S. only saw an increase of 0.2%. While jobs continue to be created, unemployment has remained historically low, only increasing 0.1% from the previous month, while the U.S. grew by 0.2%.
“With historically low unemployment and job growth that is outpacing the nation, Minnesota’s economy is strong,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “By supporting our small businesses and investing in our people, Minnesota will continue to lead the nation in economic expansion.”
The sectors with notable job gains include leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and business services, according to DEED.
In addition to more jobs and lower unemployment, DEED found that the number of folks involuntarily working part-time decreased. This would not affect unemployment numbers, but spells for a more secure financial future for these workers.
However, the state has not been able to raise wages to match inflation. At 6.1% wage growth sits steadily under U.S. inflation at 7.7%.
While not all sectors are required to report wages, DEED noticed the highest wage increase in five areas, including, nursing, business services, construction, manufacturing and food service jobs.
“Minnesota had a great month for growth in October – out-pacing the country in job growth by half a percentage point,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “With 13 straight months of job growth on the books, we continue to differentiate ourselves as a hot job market – we just need more workers.”
But how do you find more workers?
Some places locally have begun offering hiring incentives, like the city of Breckenridge. Approved in an October city council meeting, the incentive benefits city employees who recommend someone for hire. At the county level, Wilkin commissioners may soon begin considering bonuses for new hires and retention bonuses for existing employees.
This comes after Wilkin Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken noticed other counties in the state enacting similar policies. No action was taken and commissioners didn’t seem to voice an opinion one way or another, but it’s a possibility.
Either way, with job openings across the county, one thing is certain — something has to change.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.