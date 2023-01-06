The Public Utility Commission in Minnesota has ruled that Summit Carbon Solutions must face the highest environmental review allowed under state law. This caveat came during a Thursday, Jan. 8 unanimous vote approving the company’s carbon dioxide pipeline’s route permit application.
This required environmental impact statement (EIS), is usually done on large projects like mines and oil pipelines and was widely sought by environmental groups.
“We had a lot of conversation and heard from many groups and individuals wanting to make sure the state got this process right,” PUC Chair Katie Sieben said. “With this being the first carbon pipeline in Minnesota, the Commission wants to ensure we are setting a process that is thorough, transparent, and protective.”
The route permit Summit applied for is planned for a 28 mile stretch from an ethanol plant in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, through Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties, up to the southeastern state border. This application applies to a 4.5-inch diameter pipe.
Technically, this approval is just a PUC formality and Summit is set to submit more route permit applications for other stretches of the planned 150 mile pipeline.
Officials state the pipeline will be discussed and debated in the PUC throughout the year. The EIS also makes sure public participation is a top priority in the project’s discussion.
“The Commission wants to ensure there is thorough environmental review and robust public input,” Sieben stated. “Ordering an EIS is the best way to get that.”
Public approval and understanding is increasingly valuable for the pipeline in Minnesota because Summit does not have the eminent domain power it has in other states. Daily News previously reported that Summit had 11 open eminent domain cases in North Dakota in mid-September.
PUC commissioners brought up the pushback the pipeline has received in neighboring states, Star Tribune reported.
“I see a lot of unhappy farmers in South Dakota (concerned) about eminent domain, and it’s the same in Iowa,” PUC Commissioner John Tuma said.
The pipeline will undergo rigorous application and review processes from state regulators throughout 2023 and if all goes well, Summit expects to begin their construction in early 2024.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.