The Public Utility Commission in Minnesota has ruled that Summit Carbon Solutions must face the highest environmental review allowed under state law. This caveat came during a Thursday, Jan. 8 unanimous vote approving the company’s carbon dioxide pipeline’s route permit application.

This required environmental impact statement (EIS), is usually done on large projects like mines and oil pipelines and was widely sought by environmental groups.



