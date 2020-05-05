Minnesota’s Republican Party endorsed former Lt. Gov. and attorney Michele Fischbach to take on longtime Rep. Collin Peterson for the seventh congressional district in November.
The state’s seventh district includes nearly all of the western portion of Minnesota except for the far south. It is the state’s largest and largely rural district. It includes Wilkin, Clay, Traverse and Otter Tail counties. Peterson, a Democrat, has represented the district since 1991.
Over 300 delegates, representing each of the district’s 38 counties participated in the convention through a Zoom conference. Fischbach won the endorsement with a 65 percent vote.
“I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the 7th District Republican Party,” Fischbach said. “We’re excited to unify conservatives in western Minnesota and work hard to send President Trump a Republican Majority in the U.S. House. In Congress, I will be a fresh new voice for the people of western Minnesota and help President Trump rebuild our economy, secure our borders, and keep America safe.”
She highlighted in a message to the delegates that her Trump-endorsed campaign makes her suitable for defeating Peterson in the upcoming fall race.
She has been previously endorsed by Minnesota Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Leader Kurt Daudt, two of the highest-ranked Republican officials, and Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Battle Lake).
“Michelle Fischbach is a battle-tested conservative leader who has what it takes to get the job done and retire Collin Peterson. During her time as a citizen legislator in the Minnesota Senate, Michelle had a 100 percent pro-life voting record and was ‘A’ rated by the NRA,” Backer said. “With her proven record and President Trump’s full backing, we have confidence that Michelle will represent our conservative values in Congress and help President Trump keep America safe and our economy strong. Michelle has a complete endorsement.”
Fischbach defeated Maj. Dave Hughes for the Republican endorsement. Hughes has lost to Peterson in the 2016 and 2018 district race by five and four percentage points, respectively.
Peterson has defeated a string of Republicans in his 15 terms and is one of the few Democrats in Congress that represents a heavy-leaning Republican district.
He has been an advocate for farmers and small business owners, and a leader of federal tax policy and conservation issues. Peterson is Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and has been a leader on the last four Farm Bills passed through Congress. He is a member of the conservative Democrats Blue Dog Coalition, which concentrates on fiscal responsibility and pragmatic government policies.
The seventh congressional district covers nearly all of the western side of Minnesota. It includes Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties. Portions of Beltrami, Cottonwood, and Stearns counties are also within the district.
The Congressional primary election is Aug. 11, 2020.
The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.