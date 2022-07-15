Minnesota rolling out 988 mental health crisis line

Folks seeking mental health assistance will no longer need to remember an 11-digit number to reach a crisis counselor. Beginning Saturday, July 16, the new crisis line number will be 988 nationwide.
This effort is meant to make the National Suicide Prevetion Lifeline a number anyone can easily remember during times of crisis. This change also includes an online chat feature and a texting option, making the crisis line more accessible. The number will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Supporting mental health is a critical public health need, and one of the best ways we can do that is to make it as easy as possible for people to get the help they need when they need it,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Our hope is that 988 can be an easier way for people experiencing mental health crises to get support quickly.”
Suicide has remained a growing public health concern nationwide indicated by the rise in suicide deaths over the past 20 years. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, between 2016-2022, there were over 10,000 hospital visits due to self-harm, most between the ages of 10-26. Each year men make up about 75-80% of suicide deaths while those hospitalizes for self-harm are predominantly women.
This change includes veterans too, the number will route to the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stated. “There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success.”
The current administration increased federal funding for the lifeline, which has been around since 2005, by over $400 million. The move from $24 million to $432 million is meant to scale up crisis centers, provide special services and create a sub-network for Spanish speaking folks.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, $105 million is dedicated to grant funding in states and territories, provided by the American Rescue Plan. This will help improve response rates, increase capacity, and ensure calls are routed to the correct local, regional or state crisis call center.
“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. Starting tomorrow, 988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people.”
