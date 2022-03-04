Minnesota’s gubernatorial candidates stack up

The Minnesota gubernatorial race is heating up as more candidates announce their run for governor. As of Friday, March 4, there are eight confirmed Republican candidates and one Independent candidate. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the only Democratic-Farmer-Labour candidate, and he announced his re-election campaign in October 2021.
“It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery. We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you,” Walz stated in an October release.
Minnesota Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan will be running alongside Walz. Walz and Flanagan won the 2018 gubernatorial race by the greatest margin in nearly two decades. Walz defeated GOP candidate Jeff Johnson, a former Hennepin County commissioner.
Flanagan said she and Walz were able to provide “historic investments in education” and prioritized working families.
“We are running for re-election to continue to make Minnesota a great place to live for everyone; Black, white, brown, and Indigenous, to strive to be a more equitable state, and to give families like the one I grew up in a fighting chance,” Flanagan stated. “We are just getting started.”
Independent candidate Cory Hepola, originally from Perham, Minnesota, announced his candidacy Wednesday, March 2. Hepola, a former TV and radio personality in the Twin Cities, is running on a centrist platform and noted the polarized state of politics in Minnesota.
“Exhausted by the toxic, two-party divisiveness that has failed our state and nation for decades, Cory will be running a positive, transparent and accessible campaign that speaks to all Minnesotans who feel disillusioned with the status quo. By offering bold, innovative and thoughtful policy solutions around Education, Public Health, and Economic Opportunity, Cory desires, above all else, to help Minnesota be a leader in the 21st century and beyond,” according to a press release announcing Hepola’s campaign.
Republican candidates have been amassing since February 2021. Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-09) announced his bid in September, a week after stepping down as caucus leader.
Gazelka is one of the most prolific GOP candidates, and is running on a strong law-and-order, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life platform. The Republican primary will be held Aug. 9, 2022.
“Politics found me when a retiring state representative asked me if I would consider running for office. After much thought and prayerful consideration, Maralee (Gazelka) and I made the decision to do it. We made the decision together because we knew it would impact our entire family,” he stated on his campaign website.
Gazelka made note of his history as Senate Majority Leader, in which the legislature passed $1 billion in tax relief to Minnesotans, pay raises for law enforcement, $7.843 billion in transportation investments, $70 million in broadband development, the Veterans Restorative Justice Act to help veterans struggling with service-related trauma in the criminal justice system, among others.
Minnesota Sen. Michelle Benson (R-31) announced her campaign Sept. 1, 2021, a week ahead of Gazelka.
“I am an unwavering conservative fighter who will prioritize public safety, empower parents in education, and lead an opportunity economy. An extreme agenda is dividing us with radical, leftist policies that aren’t Minnesotan. Trying to defund the police while crime rates are skyrocketing. Shutting down schools, and crippling neighborhood businesses, when the science and common sense says it’s safe to keep them open. I’ve seen enough, and it’s time to get to work,” Benson stated.
Benson’s priorities include holding government accountable and ensuring it is transparent, putting parents in charge of their children’s education, preventing increasing taxes, prioritizing public safety, “common-sense energy” in support of pipelines and no new gas taxes, voting security laws, Second Amendment rights, pro-life legislation, balancing the state budget, data and privacy rights, environmental protections and patient-centered healthcare.
Former state Senator and physician Dr. Scott Jensen announced his bid in March 2021. Jensen made a point to say he is not a politician in his announcement and vowed to be a voice for all Minnesotans “and translate their messages into real actions.”
“Why am I running? I believe Minnesota is on a path that is eroding so much of what is worthy of celebration in Minnesota. We are not on a path to a place called ‘One Minnesota.’ Rather we are journeying to a place filled with terror and unsustainable policies. Science has been cheapened, businesses have been closed and transparency has become nothing more than a politician’s empty jargon. I refuse to stand by and watch our beloved state slide into a quagmire of ‘doublespeak’ and pandering by politicians more concerned about re-election than solving problems,” Jensen stated in his announcement.
Scott Magie of Ely, Minnesota, announced his run for governor in January 2022. A businessman and engineer, Magie is running under the slogan, “United we Stand, Divided we Fall... so let’s govern together!” In a blog post on his campaign website, Magie wrote he believes strongly in the Constitution and state’s rights. He intends to stop the “Minnefornication” happening in the state, which he defines as legislation and policy similar to California, a historically blue state.
Lexington, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Murphy announced he is running for governor in February 2021. Murphy, a former police officer, is running on a platform which heavily supports law and order and a free economy.
“This past year alone, his town has passed an anti-riot act, a ban on tyrannical executive powers, and a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary declaration. He will do more,” according to Murphy’s campaign website. “Mike is the strong leader you can depend on to support police, protect our rights, and lead Minnesota to new heights of prosperity.”
Kendall Qualls, who ran for a state Senate seat in 2020, announced his bid for governor in January 2022. Qualls is a veteran and is running from a tough-on-crime platform.
“I’m running for governor of Minnesota because we are at a crossroads in our country. For over a decade the radical left has morphed the culture of the country where it is not recognizable,” said Kendall Qualls, Republican candidate for governor. “We are not going to be the generation that lost the America that we know and love. I will end the flood of people leaving our state because we’re the fourth most taxed state in the country, I will stop being ground zero for riots, looting and the defund the police movement and I will end the anti-American agenda pushed by Governor Walz, Ilhan Omar and Keith Ellison letting our kids fall behind in school all the while letting record crime go unchecked,” he stated.
Dr. Neil Shah entered the governor race in August 2021. Shah is a physician, small business owner and the son of immigrants, according to a press release. In the first week following his announcement, Shah had raised $100,000.
“I am determined to save Minnesota from career politicians, which is why this campaign is already getting such a great response in terms of grassroots support and donations,” Shah stated. “I am thankful that supporters of this campaign are willing to commit and put their hard-earned money to work right out of the gates. We are just getting started.”
Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek announced his run for governor Feb. 1, 2022. As sheriff, Stanek was responsible for the oversight of 1,100 employees and volunteers and he managed to drop violent crime by nearly 40 percent in the county, his campaign website states.
“I’ve dedicated nearly 40 years of my life protecting the safety of all Minnesotans. It’s clear that Governor Walz, and the Democrats in St. Paul, are not prepared to make the necessary decisions to safeguard our families and businesses, not only in the metro, but in cities and towns across greater Minnesota,” said Stanek. “My number one priority as Governor is public safety. As a former police officer and Sheriff, I know what it takes to fight crime, and as your Governor I’ll stop at nothing to ensure that all Minnesotans are safe,” Stanek stated in his announcement.
The filing period for the Minnesota gubernatorial race is May 17-31 May 31, 2022. The deadline to file is 5 p.m.
