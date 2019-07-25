Minnesota’s hands-free cellphone driving law starts Aug. 1

Texting while driving has been banned in Minnesota for years, but you were still able to answer your phone while behind the wheel.
But drivers should be aware that next Thursday, Aug. 1, Minnesota’s hands-free cellphone driving law goes into effect. This means that holding your phone while operating a motor vehicle could get you a ticket with a $50 fine. Subsequent violations are $275. You will be allowed to use your phone to make emergency calls.
The legislation is intended to make the roads safer. In 12 of 15 states with hands-free laws, traffic fatalities have decreased by an average of 15 percent, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The law will also help law enforcement keep drivers in Minnesota safe. Because the law prohibits drivers from holding a cellphone while behind the wheel, it will be easier for law enforcement to see violations and take more effective action.
This law isn’t just for Minnesota citizens, but for anyone driving in the state of Minnesota. That’s important to note for those of us living along the border. In the Twin Towns, in the Fargo-Moorhead area and up in the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks communities, many of us who live in North Dakota drive across the Minnesota state border as part of our day-to-day lives. This means a significant change for the way people use their cellphones while driving in our area.
The good news is, there are ways to comply with the new rules.
What you can’t do
Under the new law, drivers will not be allowed to hold the phone in their hand. They also will not be allowed to use their phone at any time for video calling, video live-streaming, Snapchat, gaming, looking at videos or photos stored on the phone, using non-navigation apps, reading texts and scrolling or typing on the phone.
How to comply
• If you drive a newer vehicle, there’s a good chance it already has Bluetooth technology built-in which allows you to connect your car’s speaker system to your phone. The new law allows drivers to use one-touch capabilities to answer a call and continue it through your car’s audio system, hands-free.
• It’s important to note that the new Minnesota law bans drivers from having earphones in both ears at the same time. If you typically use earphones with your phone while driving, be sure that you only use one earphone so the other ear is free to hear emergency vehicles and other cars on the roadways.
• For cars that are older you can use an auxiliary cable that runs from your phone’s earphone jack to your car’s auxiliary jack, which allows you to operate your phone by voice or single touch and listen through the speakers in your car.
You can also buy an adapter if your car has a cassette player, which connects your car to your phone through the earphone jack.
• A popular item is a dashboard mount for your cell phone. The new law prohibits scrolling or holding your phone in your hand while you follow directions on a navigation system (GPS). The dashboard mount holds your phone at eye level. Type in your destination before you start your vehicle. Dash mounts comes in a variety of sizes and shapes and can be as inexpensive as $5.
The mount is also handy to hold your phone while you’re having a conversation using the speaker function.
• The best way to follow the new law is to not use your phone while you’re driving in Minnesota. Most calls can wait a few minutes until you can safely pull off the road.
For those who have trouble ignoring their phone, you can put it in the do-not-disturb-while-driving setting.
• Smart watches are considered an electronic communications device under the hands-free law. They can be used to check time by a driver, but it has the same restrictions as a cell phone.
Minnesota Rep. Jeff Backer, District 12A, is also urging his constituents to know the law before it goes into effect.
“As cell phones have become more prevalent in our daily lives, it has become clear that steps needed to be taken to ensure that folks pay less attention to their phones and more attention to the road while driving,” he said. “I strongly encourage everyone to take the time to become familiar with this new law as we work to make our roads safer.”
“Distracted driving is very unsafe and the Breckenridge Police Department will begin enforcing the new law starting Aug. 1,” Police Chief Kris Karlgaard added.
For more information on the hands-free law, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/hands-free/Pages/default.aspx/.
