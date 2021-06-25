Minnesota’s pandemic frontline workers now in line for bonus

In a bipartisan effort, Minnesota state legislators announced they plan to give $250 million from federal relief aid to the state’s frontline workers at a Wednesday, June 23 press conference.
It is not yet determined who will be in line to receive a bonus, but a decision should be made in the coming weeks, according to House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park). The legislature plans to put together a group of nine people to determine who will receive a bonus and how much.
“There’s no shortage of heroes and it will be a difficult issue to ascertain who belongs in that pool and how much we can give them and how we distribute the money,” Hortman stated during the conference.
Three individuals will be appointed to the group by Gov. Tim Walz, three by the House and three by the Senate, Hortman stated. Seven of the nine individuals will need to agree in order for a decision to be made on who will get the bonuses.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) said the decision was made out of respect and appreciation for frontline workers.
“We’re just acknowledging that there are a lot of people on the front line of this — long-term care and others — that we say, ‘Yes, you were there,’ and we want to give a bonus related to that,” Gazelka stated.
Also in the Legislature
The Minnesota Legislature is currently in special session to try to approve all 14 budget bills by July 1 to avoid a government shutdown. Last weekend, the House approved three. The omnibus agriculture, broadband and finance bill, the omnibus higher education bill and the legacy finance bill were all passed last weekend.
“With 11 bills to go, there is still much work to be done. The debate has been long and drawn out as House Republicans have been fighting hard to represent the interests of everyday, hardworking Minnesotans,” Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) wrote in his Legislative update.
The omnibus agriculture, broadband and finance bill would appropriate $139.4 million from the General Fund for the 2022-23 biennium, an increase of $12.7 million over base, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. The breakdown includes: $118.7 million to the Department of Agriculture; $12.1 million to the Board of Animal Health; and $8.6 million to the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute.
The bill now goes to the Senate, where Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) is the sponsor.
The omnibus higher education bill would cap tuition increases for Minnesota State students at 3.5 percent over the next two academic years.
“Under the bill, the higher education budget for the 2022-23 biennium would include $1.58 billion for the Minnesota State system (45 percent of the higher education budget), $1.39 billion to the University of Minnesota (40 percent), and $546 million to the Office of Higher Education (about 16 percent). The Mayo Foundation would receive $2.7 million for its education programs,” according to the House.
The bill goes to the Senate, where Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm) is the sponsor.
The legacy finance bill, the first to be passed in the special session, divides 0.375 percent of the state’s sales tax proceeds into four funds.
In the Legacy Finance Working Group’s final agreement, in fiscal year 2022, the four funds would receive: $127.8 million for the Outdoor Heritage Fund; $126.7 million for the Clean Water Fund; $73.1 million for the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund; and $54.8 million for the Parks and Trails Fund, according to the House.
The bill went to the Senate, where Sen. Carrie Ruud (R-Breezy Point) is the sponsor.
