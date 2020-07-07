In just over a month, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, voters in Wilkin County, Minnesota, will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for the U.S. Senate, Seventh U.S. Congressional District representative, state District 12 senator and state District 12A representative.
At the top of the ballot is incumbent U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., facing off against Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr. and Paula Overby in the August Democratic primary. Smith was appointed to the Senate in January 2018.
Republican primary candidates for the U.S. Senate seat are John Berman, Bob Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis and James Reibestein.
Next on the ballot will be for Minnesota’s seventh congressional district, which stretches along the state’s western border. The office is currently held by Democratic U.S. Representative Collin Peterson.
Peterson has held the seven district seat since 1991, nearly 30 years. He is one of 30 Democratic House members representing a district that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. During that presidential election, Trump received 62 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 31 percent in the seventh district, his widest margin of victory in any of the 30 districts represented by Democrats in 2020.
Trump endorsed former state Sen. and Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican, for the seventh congressional district seat. Other Republican candidates are Dave Hughes, Noel Collis, William Louwagie and Jayesun Sherman.
Before incumbent Peterson will be taken on by the Republicans, a primary contest needs to be settled. Other Democrats running for the nomination are Stephen Emery and Alycia Gruenhagen.
The seventh congressional district covers almost all of the western side of Minnesota. It includes Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties. Portions of Beltrami, Cottonwood, and Stearns counties also lie within the district.
Incumbent Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, is seeking re-election as Minnesota’s state District 12 Senator. He is the only Republican running on the ballot and will face off against Democratic Jill Abahsain in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Westrom has represented the district since 2013.
The last item on the ballot concerns candidates for Minnesota’s House of Representatives District 12A.
Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, has represented District 12A since 2015 and will be seeking re-election in November. He is running unopposed by another Republican and will go up against Democratic Murray Smith in the November election.
The outcome of the 2020 elections in Minnesota stands to influence the state’s redistricting process following the 2020 census. In Minnesota, the state legislature is responsible for drafting both congressional and state legislative district plans.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that voting will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re going to notice masks for election judges and made available for themselves as voters, they’re going to notice hand sanitizers, wipes and protocols for making the polling place clean,” Simon said.
He also said requests for mail-in ballots are more than 20 times higher in demand than they were at this time during the 2018 and 2016 elections, according to Minnesota Public Radio News. He is recommending those who want to vote by mail to request their ballot as soon as possible.
Simon recently waived the state’s absentee voting witness requirement for the primary elections in mid-June. However, the rules have not been changed for the November general election.
For more information about elections and voting in Minnesota, visit the Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.