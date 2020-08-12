Minnesota’s primary election preliminary results

Republican and President Donald Trump endorsed Michelle Fischbach will face up against incumbent Democratic-Farmer-Labor Collin Peterson in the race for the U.S. Representative Congressional District 7. Fischbach and Peterson will face one another to represent northwestern Minnesota in the General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Peterson, who has held the seventh district seat since 1991, nearly 30 years, received nearly 76 percent of the vote. Other DFL candidates were Alycia R. Gruenhagen and Stephen A. Emery.
Fischbach was likely to win the Republican spot after Trump and other high-ranking Republicans endorsed her. She received nearly 60 percent of the vote, beating former nominee Dave Hughes in the Republican primary. Hughes received 22 percent of the vote.
In other results, incumbent U.S. Tina Smith, DFL, was re-nominated for the Democratic primary against a host of minor candidates, earning 87 percent of the vote. Ex-Rep. Jason Lewis won the Republican nomination with 87 percent of the votes.
Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, has represented District 12A since 2015 and will be seeking re-election in November. He is running unopposed by another Republican and will go up against Democratic Murray Smith in the November election.
Incumbent Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, is seeking re-election as Minnesota’s state District 12 Senator. He is the only Republican running on the ballot and will face off against Democratic Jill Abahsain in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Westrom has represented the district since 2013.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wilkin County precinct results have not yet been reported.
Though many voters in Minnesota showed up to vote in-person Tuesday, a record-setting total of absentee ballots were cast. This is likely due to how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the normal ways of life.
The election judges at the Breckenridge Senior Center, who were seated behind a glass panel and wore face coverings, said late-afternoon that the day had not been busy so far.
Secretary of State Steven Simon said that more and more Minnesotans have chosen to vote by absentee ballot each year and that he expects that in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, that there will be far more that vote absentee. This requires a massive effort on the part of the counties, cities, and townships that run the elections.
Simon asked for patience as he expected that totaling the election result will take much longer than in previous years.
“When you see the delay in reporting, know that it is by design, by law. Our commitment to accuracy and maintaining our longstanding system of safe, secure elections remains strong. This year, it’s just going to take more time,” Simon said.
