Minnesota's unemployment rate at 3.3 percent in November

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released data on Thursday, Dec. 16 showing the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth percent during November to 3.3 percent. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, compared to 3.6 percent in October.
A seasonal adjustment measuring technique is used to remove the influences of predictable season patterns in an attempt to reveal how unemployment changes from month to month.
“The fall and winter months tend to be unpredictable for job growth because of the seasonal effects of weather,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “Strong wage growth and one of the highest labor force participation rates in the nation both suggest that the state continues to experience a tight labor market.”
Annual job gains fell to 5,911 jobs, a 0.2 percent change from November 2018 to November 2019. National rates rose to 1.6 percent of all sectors and 1.7 percent in the private sector.
The largest jobs gained over the year are in leisure and hospitality with an increase of 3,800, other serves up by 900, professional and business services up 800, financial activities up 300, trade transportation and utilities up 300 and government up by 100.
Sectors that experienced a loss in jobs during November are construction with a decrease of 4,900, manufacturing down 2,600, education and health services down 1,500, information down 100, and mining and logging down 100.
The labor participation rate holds at 70.3 percent. In October, the labor force increased by a tenth of a percent, indication the gap in jobs and workers slightly decreased. Minnesota experiences high job vacancy and the state is hoping to fill those jobs. The employment to population is 68 percent. The labor force participation rate and strong wage growth indicate a tight labor market.
Wilkin County’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment data show an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent and a labor force participation at 3,609 in November. In October, the unemployment rate was 2.1 percent and the labor force was 3,804.
For more information about Minnesota’s economic development, visit http://mn.gov/deed.
