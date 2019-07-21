Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds steady for June

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minnesota’s unemployment rate held at 3.3 percent as the state gained 3,300 jobs in June. The percentage is lower than the national unemployment rate, which is 3.7 percent.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, had an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, according to the latest data in May. Clay County, Minnesota, had a rate that was nearly the same, 2.8 percent.
“These 3,300 jobs added in June, together with an increase in the labor force participation rate, are both encouraging signs,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “But Minnesota employers are still having a hard time finding workers. Our workforce development teams at DEED are working to connect these employers to job seekers to fill some of the most in-demand jobs currently out there.”
In May, the state gained upward to 2,000 jobs. For the first time since February 2018, Minnesota has gained jobs in four consecutive months. The annual employment grew to 20,992 for a 0.7 percent increase.
Minnesota Job Skills Partnership (MJSP) has played a large role in filling the in-demand jobs. The partnership helps educational institutions and businesses work together to secure funding.
Businesses participating work with an accredited educational institution, explaining their training needs while learning about their options. The next step is agreeing on a plan and the educational institution contacts DEED to determine grant eligibility.
Projects in June have received $3.4 million in funding for 26 projects, which will be used to train more than 3,900 workers across the state. Several projects are in the works already.
Major industries which have gained jobs include education (1,500), healthcare and other services (1,500), manufacturing (1,400), financial activities (400), leisure and hospitality (400), government (200) and logging and mining (100).
Some businesses also lost jobs. Industries reporting job losses were led by professional and business services (1,500), trade, transportation and utilities (down 300), construction (200) and information (200).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.