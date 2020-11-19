Minnesota schools stay open under new order, here’s how

Breckenridge schools remain open, operating under the Minnesota Safe Learning Plan, which alternates learning models to best fit the current COVID-19 status of state schools.
Even with cases surging in the county, the school district’s numbers have remained in a range deemed acceptable for in-person learning by Wilkin County Public Health and their regional support coordinator, Superintendent Diane Cordes said at the school board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The same night, Minnesota Gov. Walz announced a “pause” on the state, meaning social gatherings with people outside of the same household will be prohibited and restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues will be shut down for four weeks starting Friday, Nov. 20.
The executive order does not apply to schools for several reasons. The majority of current cases in the county are in people ages 30 and above, based on county health data, Cordes said. New guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education also suggests that districts should look at numbers within the school, the buildings and, most specifically, the grade levels. The previous guidance focused on county numbers.
“The county data is still a piece of that pie, but it is certainly a smaller piece,” Cordes said. “So we found that (new guidance) gives us a more accurate picture of the right things to do as far as adjusting learning models. We will continue to use that guidance and rely heavily on those experts.”
Cordes said school staff have been working hard to plan for a learning model “pivot,” should it be necessary. While it is the intent to stay in-person, if cases increase in a certain grade level or if too many staff are out sick, the schools may need to switch some classes to a distance learning model.
Cordes and Deb Jacobs, Wilkin County Public Health director, met with the Minnesota Department of Education to discuss strategies for the holidays. Staff received saliva tests at the beginning of the year that could be ordered and taken at any point, Cordes said. MDE is now encouraging staff to take those tests soon to give the schools an accurate baseline of cases going into the holidays.
MDE also discussed setting up a free community testing center in Breckenridge at the end of the first week of December or early into the second week. Staff and students would be encouraged to utilize the testing center to determine what impact Thanksgiving had on COVID-19 rates in the school.
The community of Breckenridge and other townships and districts within Wilkin County, Minnesota, would be welcome to get tested at the site, Cordes said.
The school board also moved to adopt Walz’s executive order released last week that requires teachers to have an additional 150 minutes of planning time a week, beginning Nov. 30. The order was a source of frustration for school administrators across the state because the added time was difficult to work into existing schedules.
The intent is the extra time will be used to plan for and update the children who are distance learning, Cordes said. There are two different plans to implement the executive order, she said, one for in-person learning and one for distance learning.
For in-person learning, every regularly scheduled Friday will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. for elementary school students and 12:15 p.m. for Breckenridge High School. The time between the early dismissal and the previous dismissal time will count as the 150 minutes.
For distance learning, every teacher’s existing preparation time will be held from 8-8:50 a.m. daily. The additional preparation time will be held on Fridays at the same time as the in-person model.
Cordes said if the district continues in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the new executive order will cost them, at most, around $41,000. Cordes said they can consider paying for the cost with CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money.
“The ESSER dollars could be some dollars we use to pay for this,” Cordes said. “Of course, if we pay for this cost out of those ESSER dollars, it just means there’s something else that we don’t pay for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.