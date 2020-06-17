The Minnesota Department of Education and Gov. Tim Walz will announce how education will be delivered during the coronavirus pandemic no later than the week of July 27, 2020.
“That is challenging, but it is what we have to work with," Breckenridge Superintendent Diane Cordes said. "I would rather know what we are facing rather than have it be in limbo. We now know that we won’t get guidance until the end of July."
Cordes spoke at a school board meeting held Tuesday, June 16. She discussed with school board members about MDE providing schools with guidance to prepare for three possible scenarios of education delivery for the 2020-21 school year.
"This situation is fluid and decisions will continue to be reviewed in the best interest of public health, and specifically the health and safety of our school communities," the MDE stated. "As the situation evolves, decisions may change. That is why we are urging all school districts and charter schools to prepare for each of the three scenarios."
The first scenario would be to plan for all students returning to buildings in the fall while following social distancing guidelines and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the states’ Department of Health.
The second scenario would be a hybrid model where some students are in school while others are at home learning, on a rotating basis. The school will still be subject to CDC and MDH guidelines.
In the case of an resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the third scenario has schools plan for no students returning to school and implementing a distance learning model.
MDE is also encouraging parents to complete a survey regarding their experience with distance learning. The survey asks parents to rate their experience, report what went well and what were some challenges and their comfort with their children going back to school.
Additionally, Walz and MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker recently announced that public school districts and charter schools may choose to use a hybrid in-person and distance learning model, or a distance learning model for summer schooling.
Schools are allowed to host summer programming inside the school’s buildings, so long as they adhere to public health guidelines of capacity and social distancing.
