Minnesota sees first job decline in 14 months
Minnesota saw employment increases in nearly all of its sectors in 2022. Leisure and hospitality recorded the largest over the year growth at 10%, while Construction was the only industry reporting a decrease in employment. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar

December saw the end of more than a year of job growth and record-breaking unemployment levels in Minnesota. Less than half of a percentage point decrease was enough to end the state’s 14-month streak.

Private sector job gains were entirely outpaced by the loss of more than 6,000 government jobs — most of which were in local government, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

