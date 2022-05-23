This past week, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that in April 2022, Minnesota hit its lowest unemployment rate in recorded state history. Meanwhile, current unemployment data has Wilkin County’s unemployment rate up 0.1% in March 2022.
The state unemployment rate has fallen to 2.2% in April 2022 from 2.5% the previous reported month. According to DEED, the number of unemployed in the state fell to 67,631 from 75,735 in the past month.
The U.S. unemployment rate held at 3.6% from the previous month, making Minnesota’s rate lower than the nationwide average. In April 2021 the Minnesota unemployment rate was up to 3.5% however, the state has maintained a lower unemployment rate than the nationwide average since.
“Minnesota workers made history today. A lot has changed in our state since 1976, but the work ethic of Minnesotans and our resilience through the most challenging of times has not,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Thanks to our workers and our smart, job-creating policies, Minnesota’s economy is growing like never before. In the remaining days of the legislative session, we have an opportunity to power Minnesota’s economic growth even further by lowering costs for families, investing in our workers, and making smart, future-looking decisions to move Minnesota forward.”
The labor force grew by 8,377 to 3,080,119, increasing the labor force participation rate to 68.3%. This is also the first time the number of employed has been over 3 million since the pandemic started in March 2020.
