Minnesota sees surge in new cases

Minnesota’s COVID-19 totals continued to climb Monday, July 20 with 922 new positive cases reported, the highest daily increase for the state since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, the state has 47,107 total positive cases. Nearly 40,750 individuals have recovered, leaving 6,365 active cases.
Minnesota’s data reflects a three-week pattern where new cases continue to rise as deaths and hospitalizations flatten.
There was an increase of four deaths in the state, bringing the total number to 1,545. Of the newly reported deaths on Monday, Minnesota had their first recorded death of a child age 5 or younger. The other individuals were between the ages of 60-69 and 90-99 years.
The child who died lived in Clay County, Minnesota. No other information was immediately available.
Those in long-term care facilities continue to account for nearly 80 percent of the deaths associated with COVID-19. But Monday was the first time the state recorded no deaths in those facilities since it started providing demographic data in early May.
There are currently 247 hospitalizations, a decrease of 11 patients from Sunday, July 19. Of those currently hospitalized, 115 are in critical care. Minnesota has seen a total of 4,678 individuals hospitalized.
Wilkin County continues to hold for 23 total cases, which it’s been at since Wednesday, July 14. The county has experienced three COVID-19 related deaths. Otter Tail County has had 130 total positive cases and one death, Clay County has had 669 cases and 39 virus-related deaths, and Traverse County has had nine total cases and no deaths.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 information provided is limited to county, cases, deaths and care facilities exposed. As of now, they have not provided the details of recovered cases per county and will not release specific locations for any patients being tested to protect patient privacy.
The state has tested nearly 876,500 individuals for the virus.
As of Monday, Gov. Tim Walz still had not decided on whether he will issue a statewide facemask mandate to control the spread of COVID-19.
Walz has said he supports the mandate requiring anyone in the state to wear a facemask in public and stating that science supports its effectiveness. The Democratic governor is hoping to have support from Republicans in the state Legislature rather than using his executive powers enact such a mandate.
There are 28 states, as well as Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, which have issued statewide mask mandates, ABC News reported.
The 28 states that have issued mask mandates are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
Although responsiveness from Republicans may be difficult for Walz as they have been pushing for his emergency powers to end. Local representatives, Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) and Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley) have both called for a regional approach to the pandemic.
“Local elected officials and administrators can make better decisions than the governor. His one-size-fits-all approach does not leave room for local decision making. The governor sits in St. Paul making executive orders – deciding whether or not schools will open or what businesses can open, with no real understanding of our rural districts,” Westrom said. “Our local leadership can make a better decision about that than a governor who is stuck in the metro bubble. It is time to end the governor’s emergency powers and restore local control.”
Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha voiced her strong support for the Walz administration’s efforts urging Minnesotans to wear face coverings.
“The peacetime emergency remains necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. It allows for the continuation of relief for people, communities, and businesses that have been and will continue to be heavily affected by the pandemic,” Blaha said. “We need everyone in Minnesota to wear a mask when they are out in public...the science is clear, masks work.”
Blaha also said that she urges Minnesotans to demonstrate that a mandate isn’t needed in the state, by increasing wearing a mask.
“If we want to keep businesses open and work toward re-opening schools, the time is now to mask up,” she said.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s situation update website or the dashboard.
