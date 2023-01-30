After more than 15 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate has passed the Protect Reproductive Options bill 34-33, which will be sent to the governor’s desk soon. Quick work in the Minnesota House and support from Gov. Tim Walz means the bill will likely be signed into law within the week.
Nearly 60 amendments were offered by Republicans that would add certain limitations to the bill and they all were struck down by the DFL-majority.
If signed into law a fundamental right to reproductive healthcare, like getting an abortion, would be protected statewide.
Another bill moving through the house that’s expected to see a similar level of scrutiny, debate and partisanship would allow anyone in Minnesota the ability to obtain a drivers license, regardless of citizenship status.
Those in opposition argue that this would encourage illegal immigration and voter fraud. However, the bill would make no changes to voting procedures in the state, according to the bill’s sponsor Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-MPLS.
The bill is scheduled to be discussed on the house floor at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. We will include more information as it becomes available.
Other notable updates include:
• Two bills have passed through the senate which would add discrimination protections for race-related attributes, like hair, and recognize Juneteenth, June 19, as a state holiday. The prior was previously passed through the house and now will be sent to the governor, but the latter must still be passed in the house before it can travel to the governor.
• Representatives have passed a bill that would require utilities in the state to produce electricity from entirely carbon-free sources by 2040.
• Paid family and medical leave advances through a divided Workforce Committee in a 7-5, party-line vote. Opponents of the bill said the proposal would be too burdensome on small employers and alleged that some would take advantage of it.
• In an effort to increase tourism in Minnesota, officials seek millions to help the industry by marketing state-specific getaways.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.