After more than 15 hours of debate, the Minnesota Senate has passed the Protect Reproductive Options bill 34-33, which will be sent to the governor’s desk soon. Quick work in the Minnesota House and support from Gov. Tim Walz means the bill will likely be signed into law within the week.

Nearly 60 amendments were offered by Republicans that would add certain limitations to the bill and they all were struck down by the DFL-majority.



Wilkin County Reporter

